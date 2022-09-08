‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Andrew Spencer Will Be in Paradise

Andrew Spencer left a great impression on fans after appearing on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Luckily, viewers will get to see the 27-year-old take another shot at love in Bachelor In Paradise. Here’s a recap of Spencer’s time in the franchise and what to expect from him this season.

Andrew Spencer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Andrew Spencer was a fan favorite on Katie Thurston’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Spencer, a football player and coach from Chicago, first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17. During their initial meeting, he charmed Thurston with a fake British accent and his sweet demeanor.

Thurston and Spencer formed great chemistry and connection throughout the season. And Spencer ended up as one of her top five.

But after his final rose ceremony, Spencer did something no one expected. He left Thurston a letter in which he revealed he’d wait for her and be ready to reconnect after the show.

As he left the building, Thurston rushed behind Spencer and offered to give him another chance. However, much to fans’ surprise, he refused.

“I wanted to say yes,” Spencer told producers. “I would love nothing more than to be with her — But I want my future wife to choose me, and I wasn’t chosen. So I had to say no. I don’t want to go through this again. I don’t wanna be standing at a rose ceremony waiting for her to not choose me again.”

Andrew Spencer wants to see Teddi Wright in ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 8

After falling for Spencer during Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, fans were hoping to see him return for the 2021 season of Bachelor In Paradise. But unfortunately, due to his work schedule — he plays professional football in Austria half of the year — he couldn’t make it to paradise.

Spencer was finally available to join the cast of season 8. And in an earlier interview with Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation, he revealed that he’s hoping to find love again, possibly with Teddi Wright (a contestant from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor).

Your favorites are back and ready for another chance at love! ? Don't miss #BachelorInParadise, premiering Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/RPZASen6dj — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 26, 2022

“I have not met Teddi yet, but I’ve heard great things about her, obviously,” Spencer said. “She is one of the girls I’m definitely hoping to see on the beach in Paradise.”

Luckily for Spencer, Wright is going to be there. And when talking to US Weekly in March, she hinted that she’s interested in him too.

“Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all,” Wright said. “I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful, and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

He recently revealed what it was like filming ‘Bachelor in Paradise

Fans won’t get to see how Spencer and Wright’s encounter plays out until Bachelor In Paradise airs. But in the meantime, Spencer is teasing fans, suggesting his time on the show was “life-changing” and revealing that he left Paradise with a great and “completely different” friendship.

“I don’t think I expected any of what happened,” he told People. “It’s just, it’s just so different from The Bachelor [and] Bachelorette.”

Spencer also noted that he grew a lot closer to his cast this time around. “If someone else gets a heartbreak, you’re heartbroken too because you want to see that work so badly,” he recalled. “So it’s I think we all got close, but we also you know, we all cried a lot, I would say. I feel like the whole group was just waterworks.”

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on Sept. 27 on ABC.

