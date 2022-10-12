‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Gives Clues For Future ‘Bachelor’ Leads

One of the fun things about being a fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is guessing not only the outcomes of the show but also figuring out who will return for a later season. Bachelor in Paradise is the remedy for fans clamoring to give their favorites a second chance at love on reality TV.

As BiP kicks off Season 8, the cast had dropped hints as to who will be contending on Season 27 of The Bachelor. On Sept. 20, 2022, ABC announced Zach Shallcross as the 27th Bachelor, according to TV Guide. But, could there be a surprise in the works? Read on to learn more about season 27 of The Bachelor and contenders for future Bachelor leads.

Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer are in paradise

The Bachelorette just had two leading ladies in control and calling the shots. Could the same happen with an upcoming season of The Bachelor?

Two fan favorites are back for BiP (which is the whole point of the show), notes Cosmopolitan. Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer have returned from the drama of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. The two could be an interesting pair for a two-lead season — if they leave paradise single.

Since these two are going to be in paradise leading up to Season 27’s premiere in January 2023, the chances of either of these two stepping into a new season of The Bachelor is slim, but not unheard of — Nick Viall was made The Bachelor after going on Bachelor in Paradise.

Who else could be ‘The Bachelor’ in the future?

Nate Mitchell made a splash on Season 19 of The Bachelorette by earning Gabby’s first one-on-one date. And what’s not to like? He’s smart, has a successful career as an electrical engineer in Chicago, is a huge Cubs fan, and is a single dad. And his floppy hair is definitely his trademark.

Single-parent leads are hard to come by. Jason Mesnick filled the role nicely way back in Season 13 of The Bachelor after finishing second in season 4 of The Bachelorette. Mesnick made a brave choice. He broke up with the winner, Melissa Rycroft, when he realized he was in love with runner-up Molly Malaney.

However, it all turned out for the better as Rycroft married another man and has three kids, while Melaney and Mesnick are married with a daughter of their own.

Some unlikely contenders for the lead role

So far, ABC has settled on Zach Shallcross for season 27 of The Bachelor.

Future leads for The Bachelor could include Tyler Norris or fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, although he seems totally against returning to the franchise. The controversial Greg Grippo could come back into the mix, even though he’s been spotted with a French model on both sides of the Atlantic, according to Us Weekly.

Only time will tell who could be next, until then, fans will have to wait until January 23, 2023, for The Bachelor season 27 premiere.

