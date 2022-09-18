‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Fan-Favorite Justin Glaze Will Appear

Bachelor in Paradise gives fans of the reality TV series everything they want. A romantic location. Hunky men and beautiful women. Emotions, emotions, and more emotions. A bartender who actually gives decent advice. And lots of skin.

Season 8 of BiP aims to feature more of the same when eight men and 11 women return to the show for round 1 after not quite finding true love in past incarnations of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Justin Glaze and Katie Thurston | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

ABC told Us Weekly that there will be 13 more hours of footage put to the airwaves in the fall of 2022, making it one of the most highly anticipated seasons yet.

One bachelor in particular should make quite a splash in Mexico when the show returns.

Justin Glaze was oh-so-close with Katie Thurston

Justin Glaze, which is one heckuva name for a guy on a reality show, was runner-up in The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. She could have had an emotional yet self-secure man with a stable job and excellent credentials as an investment sales consultant. He left the set in tears and single.

But perhaps Thurston made an errant choice. She and Blake Moynes split in October 2021 saying, “We ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Why is Justin Glaze a fan favorite on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Fans felt bad for Glaze because he is quite a catch for any bachelorette who gets to spend time with him. Not only is he smart, handsome, and charming, but he also is a pretty good painter on top of having a stable family life. He’s also patient.

Yes, he’s dated around, but he doesn’t get serious unless he’s found someone who he truly believes is the one for him, a lesson he learned from his parents who have been married more than 30 years.

Glaze is definitely an eligible bachelor, but he isn’t perfect. But who is? He apologized for social media posts that bashed the LGBTQ community, according to Daily Soap Dish. He even told fans not to defend his behavior. Lesson: When he knows he screwed up, he owns it and moves on.

Everyone messes up in life, but it’s how you respond to those mistakes when real growth happens. Plus, there always seems to be some season of any reality TV show where someone is apologizing for behaving badly in the past.

What are Justin Glaze’s odds for ‘BiP’ season 8?

He is a fan favorite, but he’s got some juicy competition. Some of the bachelors he is familiar with. Cosmopolitan states that three bachelors, including Glaze, are from Thurston’s time on The Bachelorette. Joining Glaze from season 17 are Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio.

But now the odds are different. Everyone already knows a lot about other people. Now, it’s just a matter of who pairs up well with whom. The odds of couples lasting on BiP have gotten better as the shows have progressed, whether it’s from bonding on the show or because contestants bond before production rolls.

Who will Justin end up with? Hopefully, someone who loves him as much as he loves her. One thing is certain: If he finds true love, his partner will have a lifelong best friend in addition to all of the other perks he comes with.

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 27.

