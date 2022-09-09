‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Infamous ‘Bachelor’ Star Shanae Ankney Will Appear

Bachelor In Paradise fans have lots of drama to look forward to this season. ABC recently revealed the first batch of singles coming to paradise, and among them is none other than infamous Bachelor villain Shanae Ankney. Here’s a quick recap of Ankney’s time in the franchise and what fans can expect from her.

Shanae Ankney was the villain of Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Ankney may not have gone into Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor with intentions of being a villain. But some of her words and behavior turned fans off, and she quickly became the person everyone loved to hate.

Ankney’s drama mainly revolved around the other contestants, particularly Elizabeth Corrigan. The two women seemed friendly at first, with Corrigan confiding in Ankney and telling her about her ADHD.

But when talking to Echard, Ankney described Corrigan as “two-faced.” And in a group discussion, she accused Corrigan of using her diagnosis as an excuse.

Fans were appalled by the way Ankney treated Corrigan and spoke about her condition. And after she fake cried to Echard to manipulate him, many concluded she was indeed the season villain.

‘Shanae Ankney says she was edited to look like a villain

In an interview with Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, Ankney claimed that she isn’t as bad as she came across on the show. And while she regretted saying and doing some awful things, she said producers edited out her genuine connection with Echard and her nicer, kinder moments.

“Yes, I’m this villain, but they’re not playing anything of funny Shanae, sweet Shanae,” Ankney said. “There’s so much behind me than this mean girl.”

“I want people to go on social media and see my life, I’m funny, I’m silly, I’m angry at times, I’m mad,” she continued. “I share my life on social media, my friends, myself, my family, what I do for fun. That’s me. I hope people follow me and really get to know me more, and be like, ‘OK, I can relate to Shanae.'”

Ankney noted that her actions were a result of her competitive drive. And she apologized for any hurt she caused.

“We’re all human,” Ankney added. “We make mistakes. I am sorry for some of the actions. I am sorry I caused so much drama. I’m sorry [for] the foul language. I really do mean it. I’m so carefree and lighthearted. It wasn’t intentional, and it came across like that, and I am sorry.”

The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star has someone in mind for Season 8

Ankney is all set to appear in Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. She hasn’t said anything about the new season.

But in her chat with Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, Ankney revealed that she wants to approach Paradise in a completely different way than she did The Bachelor. And she said that she hopes to reveal her true self on the show.

“I’m not used to this publicity,” Ankney admitted. “It is hard, but I want people to see what you guys are seeing now and really understand me as a person.”

“[I’d be] more funny, [happy] go lucky, sensitive Shanae,” she continued. “I am very sensitive, believe it or not… There’s so much more to me.”

Ankney also hinted that she has her eye on franchise alum Spencer Robertson. “Hopefully, I don’t say things out loud, and the camera catches me,” the reality star added. “Just go in there trying to actually build a connection. I hope I do. I hope my person’s there. We’ll see.”

Robertson isn’t in the trailer for Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 and wasn’t on any official cast lists, but everyone knows paradise can bring some surprises. So, it’s unclear if Ankney meets him there. However, in one clip, she does suggest she’s dating two people in paradise simultaneously.

“It’s very hard to juggle two men at once,” Ankney says.” I’ve never done that before.”

The new season of Bachelor In Paradise premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.

