‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: What Does Lace Morris Do For a Living?

Lace Morris is back for Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. And with her return to the Bachelor franchise, many are wondering who Lace is and what she does for a living.

Lace Morris made her ‘The Bachelor‘ debut as a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season

Lace first appeared in Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. As one of the more persistent contestants of the season, she caught fans’ attention early on. But after three weeks of unsuccessfully trying to make a connection with Ben, she quit.

A few months after Higgins’ season aired, Lace took another chance at love in Bachelor In Paradise Season 3. She and Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Grant Kemp fell for each other early on. And after weeks of dating, they got engaged and left Paradise as a couple.

But Lace and Grant’s romance didn’t last long. Shortly after Paradise aired, the two called it quits. But as Lace revealed to Entertainment Tonight, they ended their relationship on good terms and decided to stay friends.

“We have so much love for each other, and it’s weird because the chemistry is there — but it’s just not possible right now,” she said. “I think he’s an amazing man. I’m super sad that it ended, but I know it’s for the best right now.”

What does ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star Lace Morris do for a living?

With Lace’s return to Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, fans want to know more about her personal life. The 32-year-old hails from Denver, Colorado. She studied communications at the Metropolitan State University of Denver and earned a real estate license from Kaplan University.

According to her LinkedIn page, Lace has worked several jobs over the years. She started as a server in the hospitality/restaurant business and briefly worked as an account executive for TalentReef.

Currently, Lace has herself listed as a Licensed Realtor, a Social Media Marketing Consultant, and an Emerging Markets Account Executive.

Lace Morris worried about being the ‘oldest’ contestant in ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 8

Morris returned to the Bachelor franchise after 6 years. She’s optimistic about finding love this time around. But the reality star admitted she’s also worried she might stand out because of her age.

“I was already struggling with the fact that I was coming back six years later,” Lace told fellow Bachelor alum on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I was worried about being the oldest one. You know how the world is right now. If you’re 32 and single, it’s a problem. It’s hard to date as it is.”

Lacs also talked about Grant’s recent engagement news — he’s engaged to influencer/model Chloe Metcalfe. And she noted it did make her question her own path to love.

“I was scared too because I saw that my ex Grant got engaged, and now I’m still single six years later,” she explained. “I was wondering if it was me and if I am the problem. But I can’t think like that. It’s just hard to date in this world. My timeline is just a little slower as far as love, and that’s OK.”

