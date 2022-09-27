‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Morris Fakes Her Birthday for Attention

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres tonight, and a recent clip hints at some of the drama to come in the upcoming season. Lace Morris is no stranger to Bachelor Nation, and she returned for another attempt to find love in paradise. However, it looks like she’s not getting the attention she wants, so she decides to switch things up by faking her birthday.

Lace Morris appeared in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 3

It’s not unusual for contestants to return to Bachelor in Paradise for another chance at love. Lace initially appeared during Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor before she made her way onto Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. During season 3, Lace developed a connection with Grant Kemp. (Does anyone else remember the couple getting matching tattoos of their couple’s name, “Grace?” Because we sure do.) Grant proposed to Lace in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale, and she happily accepted.

However, their love didn’t last. The couple broke up soon after leaving the beach, which Lace contributed to not having enough time pass for her between The Bachelor and BIP.

When Grant and Lace called it quits, Lace told Entertainment Tonight, “I just started working on myself right before Paradise, so I really haven’t had much time to do it. This was kind of an eye-opener. I still have more to work on.”

But now, she’s ready to get back in the ring.

A ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ clip shows Lace Morris lying about her birthday

Lace has always brought some hilarious antics to her time in front of the camera, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 looks the same.

In the clip from People, Laces tells producers, “I feel hopeless in Paradise right now. I’m the prettiest I’ve been, ever, and how am I not being pursued? It blows my mind.”

She announces it’s time for “something different” and orders a drink from our favorite bartender and former Bachelorette contestant, Wells Adams. Lace gives Wells an exaggerated wink and tells him that “she’s 32 today,” but it’s clear he’s in on the joke. Wells jokes around, telling Lace she looks good for her age, which gets the attention of some of the other cast members at the bar. Before long, people are doing shots in celebration of Lace’s “birthday.”

Later, Wells tells Bachelor in Paradise producers, “Lace isn’t getting a whole lot of attention. She has the great idea to tell everyone it’s her birthday. My birthday is closer to right now than Lace’s birthday.”

Fans are here for Lace’s antics in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Much of Bachelor in Paradise involves dramatic moments with things like arguments, tears over failed (essentially non-existent) relationships, and more. A lot of the scenes highlight a cattiness between the contestants, whether it’s for more airtime or just general, overdramatic reactions. However, fans love the innocence of Lace’s attempt to stir things up.

One Redditor wrote, “This is a MOMENT. I love her. She’s an amazing weirdo.”

Another commenter chimed in with, “See? This is how you create drama.”

And we totally agree! We love the type of mess where no one gets hurt, and Lace looks like she’s doing just that.

Tune into the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere tonight, Sept. 27, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

