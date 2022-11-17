‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Teddi Wright Rumored to Have Left Due to Her Treatment by Producers

Teddi Wright made a shocking exit from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 early in the season. After connecting with Andrew Spencer on the beach, things seemed to be going well for the pair. However, when Rodney arrived, Teddi realized the spark wasn’t there with Andrew. She left the beach suddenly, without saying goodbye to her friend. One theory about her exit makes her sudden departure make a lot more sense.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer.]

Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Teddi Wright connected with Andrew Spencer on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

When Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright arrived on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise 2022, they connected almost instantly. Andrew and Teddi seemed like a couple that would last, but things suddenly derailed. Rodney showed up and expressed interest in Teddi, and she began to struggle with complicated emotions.

In the end, Teddi told Andrew that she felt something might be missing between the two of them. She broke up with Andrew and left the beach suddenly, without saying goodbye to any of the other women. Her sudden exit was upsetting and confusing for some of the contestants, and there may be more to the story.

This theory suggests Teddi left the beach due to toxic behavior from the producers

The day after this episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired on ABC, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers. The caption read, “Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them.”

So what does this cryptic Instagram post mean? Bachelor Nation sleuths have theories. In a TikTok, made by Zachary Reality and discussed by Dave Neal, he explained a rumor that Teddi left because producers told her that she was “only allowed to be into Andrew.”

Zachary Reality continued, “The second that she showed any type of interest in someone else, they were like, ‘No, you’re not allowed to go on a date with Rodney. You have to be with Andrew.’ They just apparently treated her pretty horribly, so that’s kind of why she left without saying goodbye.”

Several Bachelor Nation women responded to Teddi’s Instagram post with support. “Love that you escaped a toxic situation before it became much worse. Lessons to live by,” commented Kendall Long. “I love you dearly. I cannot wait to see where life takes you next,” Serene Russell wrote. Sierra Jackson added, “I have so much respect for you,” and Brittany Galvin said, “Always stay true to yourself.”

Andrew later self-eliminated from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

After Teddi left Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew connected with Brittany Galvin and later Jessenia Cruz. Then Ency Abedin arrived on the beach and asked Andrew on a date. Jessenia confronted Andrew at the Sadie Hawkins dance, and he confessed that his heart was still with Teddi. Andrew then self-eliminated and left Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Why Did Teddi Wright Call Herself ‘Teddi the Virgin’?