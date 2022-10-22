‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tyler Norris Explains Why It Didn’t Work out With Shanae

Tyler Norris arrived to shake things up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The women were forced to leave the beach in week 4, but it wasn’t all bad for them. Five new men, including Tyler, arrived at their hotel. Shanae and Tyler went out on a date, but next week’s promo shows him kissing Brittany. Here’s why it didn’t work out.

Tyler Norris formed a connection with Brittany on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured an all-new twist. After the contestants formed connections on the beach, the women were sent away to a hotel. Then five new men, including Tyler Norris, arrived. Tyler was a hot commodity, and Brittany and Shanae were definitely interested.

Tyler and Brittany had a good conversation at the hotel and even kissed. However, Shanae got the next date card and chose to take Tyler. The pair practiced tantric yoga and definitely had a good time. Shanae even hoped to take Tyler to the boom boom room later, but Jill interrupted their conversation.

From promos for Bachelor in Paradise Week 5, it seems like things don’t work out between Tyler and Shanae. A clip shows Tyler and Brittany kissing again, and Tyler’s voiceover says, “I want that wow factor and I feel that with Brittany.”

Tyler explains why it didn’t work out with Shanae

While speaking with US Weekly, Tyler Norris explained why it didn’t work out with Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise. “Basically, I got asked out on the date by Shanae, and I had a prior, what I thought, really great connection with Brittany,” Tyler said.

“But I had just gotten there. I had to have an open mind. I got invited on a date, and obviously, I’m not gonna say no. You know, Shanae is beautiful. Why not? So yeah, went on the date, had a great time with her,” he continued.

Tyler, however, shared that Brittany was still on his mind. “You really find out if you’re really into somebody after you get that opportunity and you go on a date with somebody else because at the end of that date, all I wanted to do was see Brittany,” Tyler told Us Weekly.

Tyler Norris is still friends with Rachel Recchia

Before arriving on Bachelor in Paradise, Tyler was a contestant on Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Rachel and Tyler went through a rough breakup during hometowns, but Tyler revealed that the pair are still friends.

“We talk here and there. She’s actually a pretty good friend of mine now,” Tyler said of Rachel. “The biggest thing was, I met so many of her friends on her season on the beach. So I got close with them and then, in turn talking with Rachel, and they talk about meeting me. So yeah, I had a really good relationship with her after the show.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

