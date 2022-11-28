‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby Kissed During Season 4

Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby were reunited on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Danielle immediately connected with Michael Allio, but she has known Wells for quite some time. Wells is currently married to actor Sarah Hyland, but what exactly is his history with Danielle?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio.]

Danielle Maltby and Wells Adams have been friends for years

Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby have known each other for a long time. In a 2017 interview with Glamour, Wells explained the nature of their relationship. “Danielle and I have been friends for years,” he told the outlet.

“I went on The Bachelorette, and she went on The Bachelor, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is weird. We’re both doing the same thing. If there was ever a world in which we were on the same show, I think I’d want to make that happen.’ I think she probably felt the same way. We went on a date years ago, and nothing ever materialized from it.”

Wells and Danielle kissed during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 4

Eventually, Wells got an opportunity to pursue something more than friendship with Danielle. He appeared as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Then in season 4, he became the show’s resident bartender. In the same season, Danielle Maltby arrived on the beach looking for love.

However, Danielle wasn’t a part of the series for long. She quit during week 2 in order to volunteer her nursing skills in Africa. Wells walked his friend Danielle out to say goodbye, and before she got in the car, the pair shared a passionate kiss.

“It was one of those things where we gotta see what it is like,” Wells told Glamour. “When she was leaving, it was like, ‘I might as well do it now.'” This kiss didn’t turn out to lead to anything too serious between the pair.

Toward the end of 2017, Wells Adams and his now-wife Sarah Hyland went public with their relationship. The pair first met over social media after Hyland saw Wells on Bachelor in Paradise and took an interest. Wells and Hyland married in 2022.

Danielle connected with Michael Allio on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Danielle Maltby returned to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. When she arrived, she immediately connected with Michael Allio. In week 8, the pair went on their first date. They rode donkeys through the streets of Mexico but were continuously interrupted by Wells.

Later, Wells sat down to talk with the couple. He discussed meeting his then-fiance and told Danielle and Michael that they look “really cute together.” Their conversation revealed that Wells already invited Danielle to his wedding.

While appearing on an episode of the She’s All Bach podcast, spoiler guru Reality Steve stated that Michael and Danielle were spotted attending Wells’ wedding to Sarah Hyland together.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

