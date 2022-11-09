‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who Is Wells Adams’ Wife Sarah Hyland?

Bachelor Nation has come to know and love Wells Adams, but they might not be quite as informed about Sarah Hyland. Wells and Sarah have been together for years, and they finally tied the knot in 2022. Wells talked about his then-fiance on the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Here’s what you need to know about Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ relationship timeline

In 2016 Wells appeared on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. According to People Magazine, his stint on the show caught the eye of actor Sarah Hyland, who was a long-time fan of the franchise. After exchanging some flirty Tweets, Wells asked Sarah out on a date.

Just days after the pair first met in person, Sarah, who has kidney dysplasia, underwent her second kidney transplant. Although the couple barely knew each other, Wells was there for Sarah. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” she said in a 2018 interview with SELF.

Their relationship progressed from there, and the pair moved in together in July 2018. Then, during a tropical vacation in 2019, Wells asked Sarah to marry her. The pair ended up postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in August 2022, they finally tied the knot.

Who is Sarah Hyland?

Bachelor Nation knows Wells Adams from his appearances on Jojo’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Wells eventually became the hotel bartender for Bachelor in Paradise, and the rest is history.

Wells’ wife, Sarah Hyland, is known best for playing Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons on the ABC sitcom Modern Family. Sarah’s fellow cast members on the series became like a second family. In fact, Wells even asked Hyland’s on-screen parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, for their blessing before proposing to her.

Sarah attended the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan and has appeared in a slew of films, including Geek Charming, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and Dirty Dancing (2017). She also hosts Love Island USA on Peacock.

Wells talked about his relationship with Sarah on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby went on a one-on-one date. However, they were continuously interrupted by Wells. Later, he sat down to chat with the couple, and Danielle reminisced about when Wells told her about meeting his (then) fiance Sarah Hyland.

“A lot of people talk about love at first sight, and I never believed that,” Wells shared. “And then I found my person, and I knew it was over. I remember that first night hanging out with Sarah, and I think I texted my sister being like, ‘Well, I found who I’m gonna marry. We’ll see what happens.’ Look at us now.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

