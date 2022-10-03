‘Bachelor in Paradise’: This Is Who Causes the Most Drama in Paradise

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise returned last week, and of course, there’s already trouble in paradise. On night one, Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu had a heated exchange on the beach, and trailers for the season included everything from tears and medics. However, Victoria Fuller revealed who’s behind the most drama in season 8.

[Warning: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.]

Victoria Fuller reveals who’s behind the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama this season. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria Fuller was the villain in Peter Weber’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

As a quick refresher, Victoria became the villain of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. For those who didn’t watch, Peter’s ex, Merissa Pence, showed up during her hometown date and spilled the tea about Victoria’s past. She claimed Victoria broke up four different marriages.

When asked why she chose to show up during Peter’s Hometown Dates, she told Us Weekly, “It kind of started becoming a trend. … I felt like she was a little more entitled or felt that way at least. And so just leading up to that, I felt like, all these people out here aren’t going to say anything? I had a totally different stance than everybody because I knew Peter, I know his family and I know what type of person he is. So I just felt like, if anyone were to say something, I felt like he probably would listen to me versus some random girl.”

It might seem ironic that one of the most notorious villains in Bachelor history is also the one announcing who causes the most drama during Bachelor in Paradise. However, a recent interview with Victoria on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast hints that she’s definitely changed her ways since her time on Peter’s season.

Who’s responsible for the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama this season?

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise know to expect tons of drama each season. Plus, it’s usually mainly one cast member or two responsible for the amount of drama on the show. However, Victoria says this season is different.

Speaking to Ben Higgins, Victoria explains, “I think Paradise is so cool because it’s not as serious as The Bachelor or The Bachelorette so you’re able to open up and really be yourself with multiple people. Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Was there anyone that you didn’t like in particular?’ And I literally can’t name one person on the beach I didn’t like.”

Ben continued discussing her relationships with other people in Bachelor in Paradise. Victoria said that because she liked everyone, she often saw both sides of the conflict when people argued about different things.

“I think what’s cool about our season versus past seasons is that there was less drama amongst everybody and more drama in relationships. Everyone was kind of a cohesive unit.” She continues, “We all just got along really well and even if there was drama, everyone was just still really great friends.”

Victoria is back on the beach! ? Catch her on #BachelorInParadise TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8Ihg9VpyQR — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 3, 2022

Should fans expect any ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama for Victoria Fuller?

With only one episode under our belts, several weeks remain for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. However, spoiler guru Reality Steve already revealed who Victoria ends up with at the end of the season. According to him, Victoria accepts a proposal from Johnny DePhilippo, and the two remain engaged. But that doesn’t mean they don’t hit some bumps along the way.

Find out for yourself and tune into ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. for all-new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.

