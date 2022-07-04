Bachelor Nation Star Evan Bass Reflects on His ‘Embarrassing’ Divorce From Carly Waddell, Says They Didn’t ‘Set a Proper Foundation’

Carly Waddell’s divorce from Evan Bass, the “penis doctor,” had been finalized for over two years. In seasons four and five of Bachelor in Paradise, they met, got engaged, and married. Evan’s split with Waddell has become the subject of fresh revelations.

According to the reality TV personality, he feels ashamed of his two divorces. When asked about the split, he admitted he’d not gotten out of it yet. Emotionally, it’s still raw; he gushed about the experience.

Carly Waddell and Bass Evan met, got engaged, and got married on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, Waddell, 36, and the former erectile dysfunction expert began a relationship. The couple got engaged in September 2016 at the end of an on-and-off relationship.

In 2017, as the show filmed its fourth season in Mexico, the couple married. What seemed to be an unusual pair quickly became inseparable. As Us Magazine reports, Bass proposed to the lady of his dreams at the end of their ABC reality TV adventure. At a beachside ceremony performed by then-The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, the pair exchanged wedding vows in the presence of friends, family, and other reality stars.

“Waddell, you’re the most beautiful person I ever laid my eyes upon,” Bass said to his new wife. With a smirk, he said, “Your love is like this ocean, so deep, so wild. Untamed and so much to explore. And I promise to never stop exploring you.”

Isabella and Charles were born in 2018 and 2019, respectively, to the newlyweds.

Evan’s thoughts on this being his second divorce

Bass has now decided to talk about his breakup with Waddell on the Talking It Out podcast, almost two years after they called it quits. Bass opens out to Mike and Bryan about how his life has changed since he left the Bachelor franchise and what he hopes to accomplish in the future. Since his divorce from Waddell, Evan has been reluctant to talk about what went wrong, how he is dealing with his grief, and whether or not being married again is in his future.

When they decided to call it quits in December of 2020, they made the announcement.

In a statement, they announced, “We have taken the tough choice to split.” “As we look to our family’s future, we will always treasure our time together and maintain the highest level of respect for one another. While we appreciate your love and support, please keep our family’s privacy in mind as we work through this.”

Bass was previously married to Marie Bass, with whom he had three sons: Ensley, Liam, and Nathan, before his time on Bachelor Nation.

Evan wanted to take some time to concentrate on his kids since this was his second divorce. He explained his choice to remain silent until now.

In a way, it’s humiliating to be divorced twice, Evan said. He said that Waddell’s breakup is still “painful” for him to speak about.

A part of me says, “I’m still in it.” “There is still a great pain in my heart, and I don’t know whether I’ll ever be able to get over it,” he said.

Earlier, Waddell spoke about her post-breakup state of mind. She claimed the new normal, felt odd, and was terribly depressed.

Evan Bass explains why they didn’t work out and his opinions on Carly Waddell potentially being the next Bachelorette

The Bachelorette alum revealed he has a propensity to hurry relationships. “I’ve been divorced twice…” Bass said. As someone who grew up in a very religious household where numerous marriages were viewed with disdain, it was harrowing and disgusting to him.

He said it was more difficult for Bass and Waddell to continue their connection when they were not on the show. This “bubble” where Bass was able to interact with Waddell “changed my life,” Bass claimed. They had difficulty communicating and figuring out how to live as a couple since they couldn’t lay a solid foundation for their marriage on the show. It was “a lot to cope with” for him as a co-parent of five children who were not with Waddell.

Even though the breakup came as a surprise to many, it was not made in a hurry. The public always believed that the two were a happy couple. However, they had been battling for some time behind closed doors. Waddell, too, had kept quiet about the breakup. Despite their best efforts, she stated they were unsuccessful. She claims they put the needs of the children ahead of their own, and she believes it was their worst mistake. “Children were at the top of the pyramid, and we never placed ourselves at the top.”

On-screen preparations did not adequately prepare them for the realities of fatherhood in the real world. After going through a divorce, Evan can talk about it openly since he has gone a long way. In light of his past two divorces, it is clear to him that marriage is not something he takes lightly, and he wants to prevent a recurrence of those events.

Imagine Bass’s reaction if Waddell became the Bachelorette. He stated to Us Magazine that it would be “interesting” if Waddell was a Bachelorette. He narrated how he was asked about Waddell being the Bachelorette by someone. Bass thought, “Wow, that’s incredible.” In spite of how much pain Bass felt, he had to tell himself, “It’s alright.” He admitted that at the time, all he was doing was attempting to keep discomfort at bay.

However, Waddell addressed the possibility of appearing on another season of The Bachelor on her YouTube channel. Waddell spoke about why she wouldn’t do another reality program after all her experience. Waddell said when asked whether she would be returning. She stated she couldn’t even fathom approaching Chris Harrison and saying, “Here I am again!” “It would make me feel terrible. In my opinion, that didn’t work out at all.”

On the other hand, Waddell said in April 2022 that she is (maybe) ready to date. The prospect of meeting a new person intrigues her. It’s not going to be easy for her to re-enter the dating world as a mother.

Also, Evan said he’s been in counseling to get over the divorce. He has been seeing a therapist for years, but I’ve made a point of going every week and using a variety of treatment modalities throughout that time. He has gone through various therapies, including talk therapy, hypnosis, EMDR, and more.

Evan added that he’s also been paying attention to his physical and mental health. He plunged into physically healthy. He began taking his children to the gym with me and trying to eat healthily.

