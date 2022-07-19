‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Gabby and Rachel Look ‘Exhausted’ Ahead of Cruise Ship Trip

The Bachelorette viewers believe something is up as the cruise ship episodes of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia prepare to air during season 19 of the ABC series. This is the first time The Bachelorette has filmed on a cruise ship. It appears too close for comfort for some contestants. However, some fans claim that Windey and Recchia look “exhausted” in a new photo taken on the ship.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia fight for love among a group of 32 suitors

Fans learned of the upcoming cruise via a teaser video shared during the first episode of season 19.

Contestants typically film at the infamous Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, CA.

They learn of their first destination a quarter of the way through the episodes.

However, to shake things up this season, The Bachelorette has everyone travel together as one big happy family on a cruise ship.

Henceforth, the clip confirms the cast will board the ship, and they will visit various European cities.

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall discussed the cruise ship idea on his podcast “The Viall Files.”

During his podcast, Viall explained that someone from the production end of The Bachelorette claimed Season 19 “was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second.”

Fans claim Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia look ‘exhausted’ in a new social media post

In a new post shared on Reddit, Windey and Recchia appear to be “exhausted” claim fans.

A photo of Windey, Recchia, and show host Jesse Palmer circulated on the social media site, reportedly taken aboard the cruise ship.

Fans quickly commented on the image.

“Exhausted, for sure. And it looks highly possible Gabby has been crying,” summarized one fan of the image.

“Well, this picture looks rough, and the styling is dated. I’m getting bad vegas casino vibes from this cruise decor, too,” claimed a second Reddit user.

“Gabby looks emotionally exhausted like she just had a breakup,” claimed a third Bachelorette fan.

“Oh jeez, it got worse?” asked a fourth social media user.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready for love

Windey made it to the final three of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

According to Parade Magazine, Windey has worked as an ICU nurse and was once an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. For her work as a nurse at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Windey was named one of two winners of the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in April 2021. She was the first woman to receive the NFL honor, generally reserved for players.

Recchia works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor after recently earning her private pilot license, reported Parade.

The two women forged a tight friendship during their Bachelor days and remained friendly upon learning they would co-star on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

