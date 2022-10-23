Bad Bunny Was Bagging Groceries 5 Years Before Becoming a Grammy-Winning Artist

Just a few short years ago, Bad Bunny had yet to achieve his current level of fame. In fact, the rapper and singer recently addressed just how normal his life was back then. And fans of the Grammy-winning Bad Bunny might be surprised about what he was doing just before his music career took off.

Bad Bunny has shot to fame in just a few short years

In 2016, Bad Bunny caught the attention of an artist named DJ Luian with his song “Diles.” That landed him a deal with record label Hear This Music. Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Karol G, “Ahora Me Llama,” brought him that much closer to his breakthrough moment in 2017.

Then the following year, it finally happened thanks to a guest appearance on Cardi B’s song “I Like It,” which also features J Balvin. That same year, Bad Bunny released his first studio album to much success. X 100pre spawned hit singles such as “Mia.” And two more albums have followed, along with countless collaborations with other artists.

Bad Bunny recently reflected on the job he had in 2016

In an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Bad Bunny reflected on just how far he’s come in such a relatively short period of time. Host Trevor Noah even pointed out that Bad Bunny was bagging groceries in 2016, the same year he released “Diles.” And the rapper and singer had a very measured response to how he’s managed to cultivate a hit career since bursting on the scene a few years ago.

“Sometimes, I can’t believe it yet, you know? But I work for it. And I’m so grateful with the life I’ve got. It’s crazy for me, being here, living my dream. But it’s what I wanted.”

While it’s wonderful to hear Bad Bunny is grateful, it’s equally important that he recognizes that this success is also indicative of the amount of time and passion he has put into his music. His fans likely wouldn’t ask for anything less, as his charisma is key to why he’s become so popular.

Bad Bunny continues to become more popular

Bad Bunny currently has a reported net worth of $8 million. But judging by what he has lined up, that total could be about to grow very fast. Bad Bunny is still enjoying the success of his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, for which he earned heaps of praise and awards, including nine wins at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

But in addition to his music, Bad Bunny has also been working on an acting career. He appeared opposite Brad Pitt in 2022’s Bullet Train and will next star as the titular Marvel Comics villain in 2024’s El Muerto. Bad Bunny also continues to make regular appearances on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stage, including 2022’s Royal Rumble.

