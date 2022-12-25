Bad Bunny on ‘Encanto’s’ Success: ‘It’s Surprising’

Bad Bunny is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti, recently commenting on the success of Disney’s animated film Encanto. Here’s why he’s “so surprised” to tie with the soundtrack for a Billboard 200 record.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for Disney’s ‘Encanto’

‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ artist Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium | Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

They don’t talk about Bruno — but they do sing about him. Disney introduced the Family Madrigal with their animated film Encanto. This production included chart-topping originals — most notably “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Encanto’s music was inspired by Colombian culture, heavily influenced by and highlighting several genres popular in the South American country. The primary songwriter behind this production, Lin-Manuel Miranda, included elements of reggaeton, pop, 90s rock, and Colombian waltzes.

With roots in Colombia and Puerto Rico, Miranda even included a song entirely in Spanish on the soundtrack — “Dos Oruguitas.” It earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

“I was very far outside my comfort zone, and I had my thesaurus with me at all times,” Miranda said during an interview with Variety. “Even after I’d written my first draft, I asked myself if the Spanish that I’m using would translate and be at home in Colombia and Puerto Rico.”

Since its release, Encanto has snagged Grammy nominations in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media categories. “Surface Pressure” surpassed 225 million Spotify plays, while “The Family Madrigal” has over 150 million plays on the streaming platform.

The animated film also broke Billboard records, earning the most weeks at No. 1 in the past decade on the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny said he was ‘so surprised’ to break a Billboard record with ‘Encanto’

Encanto even caught the attention of chart-topping Puerto Rican artist, Bad Bunny. In 2022, the artist tied with the Encanto soundtrack for most weeks at No. 1 in the past decade on the Billboard 200. Bad Bunny responded to this during an interview with Billboard.

“Truly, I’m so surprised,” Bad Bunny said. “I think it’s amazing that Encanto, a movie inspired by Latin culture, is the one that rompió cabrón [kicked a**]. Lin-Manuel [Miranda] did that. Sometimes we’re so involved in just music, and then a Disney movie comes along, a movie with music for kids, and it kicks a**.”

“It’s surprising and interesting, and it pleases me a lot because it gives people another window into being successful through music,” he added. “It’s not just reggaetón or pop; you can shine in other ways.”

Bad Bunny broke Billboard records with ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti and “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and “Moscow Mule.”

The songwriter is expected to appear in a future Marvel film as El Muerto — an addition to Sony Pictures’ self-branded Universe of Marvel Characters.