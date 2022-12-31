How Did Bad Bunny Get His Stage Name?

Bad Bunny released his first studio album, X 100PRE, in December 2018. The reggaetonero has come a long way since his debut. From his sweep at the 2022 Latin Grammys to his hot hits and fashion sense, Bad Bunny knows how to make an impression. As his music career continues to rise, the Latin trap artist garners more fans. And many wonder how Bad Bunny got his unique stage name.

How Bad Bunny got his start in music

Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium | Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Some of the rapper’s followers might be surprised to learn that Bad Bunny’s birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. In March 1994, the future star was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.

Growing up, he enjoyed reggaeton and was a fan of artists such as Vico C and Daddy Yankee. As a child, he sang in the church choir and eventually began making music.

After uploading his music to SoundCloud, the rapper grabbed record execs’ attention and signed with a label. In the early stages of his career, the Puerto Rican artist garnered a considerable following on YouTube.

His first album, X 100PRE, landed at number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The rapper’s “MIA,” “Mayores,” and “Estamos Bien” also earned spots on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, Biography reports.

Collaborating with fellow Latin stars such as Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and Prince Royce has boosted Bad Bunny’s fame. Six album releases later, he has proven he’s here to stay. And Bad Bunny’s stage name is only one way he has made a lasting impression.

How did Bad Bunny get his stage name?

Hard to imagine a better stage name than “Bad Bunny” to be the first solo man on a Playboy cover!!! — cheesy broad (@leahgaraas) July 9, 2020

The story behind how Bad Bunny got his stage name is adorable.

“That name comes from a picture when I was a kid. I think I was 6 years old,” the rapper told E! News in 2020.

The photo shows the young artist wearing an adorable white rabbit costume.

“I was so mad,” he added. “That was Easter day in school, and the teacher picked me to dress up.”

And just like that, Bad Bunny’s stage name was born.

The reggaeton artist made out big at the 2022 Latin Grammys

Latin Grammys: Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Nominations https://t.co/GjcLtFWhwD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 20, 2022

In November, Bad Bunny took winning to the next level at the 2022 Latin Grammys. He started the night with 10 nominations, so his haul wasn’t all that surprising. Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song and Best Urban Song were two categories in which the reggaetonero dominated at the event.

ET notes that the star was a double nominee in many categories. When all was said and done, the rapper snagged five trophies at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys.

The GRAMMY-winning Latin superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day in Los Angeles.https://t.co/djvqMgSEip — KTLA (@KTLA) October 1, 2022

Related Critics and Fans Disagree on the 5 Best Bad Bunny Songs of All Time

Throughout his career, Bad Bunny has scored 61 award nominations and 40 wins. Just this past year, he took the title of Favorite Latin Album at the 2022 American Music Awards, thanks to Un Verano sin Ti.

With so much talent and success, it’s no wonder the City of Los Angeles honored the artist with an official “Bad Bunny Day” on October 1.