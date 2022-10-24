Bad Bunny Trained For 3 Months For WWE

Bad Bunny has experienced a meteoric rise in fame over the past few years. The rapper and singer burst onto the scene in the late 2010s and has continued to gain traction with his music. Moreover, the Grammy-winning artist also expanded the scope of his career to include other parts of the entertainment industry too.

In fact, Bad Bunny began an association with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2021, a gig for which he reveals he trained for three months.

Bad Bunny is a rising star in both music and movies

In 2018, Bad Bunny released his first studio album, X 100pre. The album features hit singles such as “Mia,” “Solo de Mi,” and “200 MPH.” But his true breakthrough came when Bad Bunny joined Cardi B and J Balvin on their 2018 single “I Like It.”

Ever since then, Bad Bunny’s success has continued to grow with each subsequent album. His most recent is 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Just as his music career has steadily grown, Bad Bunny has established himself as an on-screen star as well.

Sure, the rapper and singer shines in his own and others’ music videos. But he’s also begun acting, with his big-screen debut in 2021’s F9. He took on an even greater role in 2022’s Bullet Train, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt. And then there’s his wrestling career.

Bad Bunny trained for three months for the WWE

Bad Bunny first joined forces with WWE in 2021 when he performed his song “Booker T” on the WWE pay-per-view 2021 Royal Rumble. He then made several guest appearances during WWE Raw throughout the year. And as Bad Bunny told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he has a lifelong love of wrestling.

“I’ve always been, since I was a kid, a wrestling fan. And that was a dream come true. I can’t believe it yet, you know? … I spent three months training, physically working hard on my body and working on the technique in the ring with the pros, you know?”

Bad Bunny’s association with the WWE hasn’t ended there. He appeared in WrestleMania 37, teaming up with Damian Priest in a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. And the rapper returned for the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Bad Bunny has a major movie role coming soon

So far, Bad Bunny’s career seemingly has no limits. But he’s about to face his greatest test in the wake of Bullet Train. While he has a small role in that film, Bad Bunny will reteam with Sony Pictures for his next movie project, a Spider-Man spinoff film centered on the character of El Muerto.

Since El Muerto is a wrestler with superhuman strength, Bad Bunny’s casting makes a lot of sense. However, it remains to be seen whether the film – based on a relatively obscure Marvel character – will be a suitable star vehicle for Bad Bunny. El Muerto is currently set for release on January 12, 2024.

