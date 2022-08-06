‘Bad Hair Day’: Meet the Doctor Stars of TLC’s Newest Reality Series

TL;DR:

Bad Hair Day is TLC’s newest transformational medical series.

The show follows three doctors as they treat patients with conditions such as alopecia, trichotillomania, and unwanted hair growth.

It premieres August 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

A bad hair day can put a damper on anyone’s mood. But the problems faced by the patients in TLC’s new series Bad Hair Day go far beyond limp, frizzy, or dull locks. They’re dealing with serious medical conditions such as alopecia, trichotillomania, and psoriasis. Fortunately, there are medical experts who can help relieve the pain, frustration, and embarrassment that are making their lives miserable.

TLC’s ‘Bad Hair Day’ shines a light on hair and health

TLC has already introduced viewers to Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper), as well as the podiatrists of My Feet Are Killing Me. Now, with Bad Hair Day, the network is shining a light on the dermatologists and hair restoration experts who make hair issues their business.

“Dr. Lopez, Dr. Phipps, and Dr. Singh are first-in-class medical professionals and their ability to turn patients’ lives around is truly inspiring,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, in a statement.

All three doctors are committed to doing what they can to improve people’s health and their self-image.

“Hair really affects people’s mental health and the way they feel about themselves,” Phipps explained in a teaser for Bad Hair Day. In the clip (shared by TLC on Twitter), one woman says losing her hair was “the lowest point of my life.” A man with hair loss says that looking in the mirror has become “unbearable.”

Fortunately, many conditions are treatable.

“There’s good news,” Singh says. “We’re here to help.”

Bad Hair Day premieres Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Dr. Isha Lopez is a dermatologist in Houston

Dr. Isha Lopez is a dermatologist working in Houston. Her patients include a woman who is self-conscious about her psoriasis, a man who uses his hair to hide a large growth on his head, and a couple who believes her partner suffers from “smelly hair syndrome.”

Dr. Angie Phipps is a hair restoration surgeon in Raleigh, North Carolina

Dr. Angie Phipps is a hair restoration surgeon in Raleigh, North Carolina. She has a down-home bedside manner that puts patients at ease. Her patients come from around the U.S. for treatment for third-degree burns, male pattern baldness, and trichotillomania, a hair-pulling disorder.

Dr. Meena Singh is a hair restoration surgeon in Kansas City

Dr. Meena Singh is a graduate of Harvard Medical School who practices in Kansas City. She deals with a wide variety of hair-related crises on a daily basis, including excessive hair growth, traction alopecia, and embarrassing hair loss.

