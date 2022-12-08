‘Barefoot Contessa’ Fans Can Enjoy Ina Garten’s Fabulous Coconut Cake This Christmas — and They Don’t Necessarily Have to Make It

The Barefoot Contessa says that nobody remembers what you serve for dinner during the holidays — but they always remember dessert. That’s why the Food Network star, also known as Ina Garten, always puts her coconut cake on the holiday menu. Fans can also wow their guests this Christmas by serving Ina’s fabulous coconut cake — but they don’t necessarily have to make it themselves.

‘The Barefoot Contessa’s’ coconut cake is ‘perfect for the holidays’

Ina recently took to Instagram to share with her 3.8 million followers how to make an impression on holiday guests. She says her showstopper is her favorite coconut cake, which she loves to serve.

“My favorite Coconut Cake with Fresh Raspberry Sauce and raspberries is perfect for the holidays,” Ina wrote in the caption.

The intermediate recipe comes from her Barefoot Contessa At Home cookbook, and most ingredients that you need are probably already in your kitchen.

To make the Coconut Cake you’ll need three sticks of unsalted butter (plus more for greasing), two cups of sugar, five extra-large eggs, one-and-a-half teaspoons of pure vanilla extract, one-and-a-half teaspoons of pure almond extract, three cups all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, a half-teaspoon of baking soda, a half-teaspoon of kosher salt, one cup of milk, and four ounces of sweetened, shredded coconut.

Ina Garten’s fans don’t necessarily have to make her coconut cake

For the frosting, ingredients needed include a pound of cream cheese, two sticks of unsalted butter, three-quarters of a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract, a quarter-teaspoon of pure almond extract, one pound of confectioners’ sugar, and six ounces of sweetened, shredded coconut.

Mix the ingredients with an electric mixer paddle attachment, and fold in the coconut at the end. The cake bakes in two round pans, which come together and are covered by cream cheese frosting. To serve, Ina suggests raspberry sauce and raspberries for an extra flavor boost.

“Mmm, that’s so good!” Ina exclaims after taking a bite.

In the caption of her post, the Food Network star also shared that fans don’t actually have to make the cake with her recipe. There’s also the option of ordering her coconut cake from online gourmet food retailer Gold Belly.

Fans can order Ina Garten’s desserts online

“You can make it yourself (recipe link in profile), OR you can order one from @goldbelly and just make the easy raspberry sauce,” Ina wrote, adding, “No one will even know you didn’t bake the cake yourself!”

Other Ina dessert options that you can order include Outrageous Chocolate Brownies and Ina’s Favorite Cookies. You can choose from Chocolate White Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Chocolate Chunk. There’s also a cookie dough sampler and an option to buy a bundle of cookies and brownies together.

Free shipping is offered nationwide, so you have some options. In addition to serving one of Ina’s desserts after Christmas dinner, you can mail the desserts as a gift to your loved ones who won’t be able to join you for the holiday.

The Barefoot Contessa airs on the Food Network and discovery+.

