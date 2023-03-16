‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged! Meet Her New Man

Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada has found love. The 47-year-old is newly engaged to a suitor she met on a new reality series. The proposal comes after several heartbreaks for the reality star, including an infamous domestic violence incident. Now, she’s ready to settle down with her new man.

The ‘Basketball Wives’ alum met her new fiance on a dating reality series

Lozada starred on the Peacock dating series Queen Court alongside singers Tamar Braxton and Nivea. The show is executive produced by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete. Over ten 60-minute episodes chronicling the women’s quest for love, The Peetes give their advice on suitors and what it takes to make a relationship work. Braxton, Lozada, and Nivea will also lean on one another in the process and develop a sisterhood. While it’s the first dating show for all three women, they have had some high-profile relationships.

Lozada was married to Chad “Ochocinco Johnson” in 2012 before their split, and previously engaged to NBA alum Antione Walker and MLB alum Carl Crawford. Both relationships were chronicled on reality shows – Ochocino’s on Basketball Wives – and Crawford on her OWN reality series, Living Lozada. Her breakup with Walker was also a storyline in the first season of Basketball Wives.

Lozada met and chose Lavon Lewis on Queen’s Court. Lewis is a marketing firm co-founder.

The surprise engagement happened at Evelyn Lozada’s birthday party

Lozada turned 47 in December 2022. As part of her birthday celebration, Lewis worked with Lozada’s manager and two of his closest friends on the proposal. But it wasn’t an easy feat to pull off.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, he told the outlet: “The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her,” he said. “I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

Though she was pleasantly surprised, she was happy about the outcome and said yes without hesitation. The two spoke about marriage, but she had no idea he was going to pop the question. Lozada was also pleased with the engagement ring.

“It was the perfect size and shape,” she said. “I’ve never had that stone, so he did a really, really good job. But I’m not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind, and he doesn’t forget anything.”

They plan to blend their families

Lozada and Lewis currently live on separate coasts. She lives on the West Coast, and he lives in Atlanta. Despite being long-distance, Lozada says Lewis has been “proactive” in visiting her often.

After Lewis’ son heads to high school, he plans to move their families under one roof. Lozada’s eight-year-old son with Crawford lives with her. She also has a 29-year-old daughter from a teenage relationship.

Lozada’s son met Lewis over Christmas break, and she says they instantly cliqued. Both never believed they’d find love on Queen’s Court but are happy they stepped out on faith. They encourage all who want love to think outside of the box and take chances.