‘Basketball Wives’: OG Says Chad Johnson is Also a Victim of Abuse From Evelyn Lozada and Lozada’s Actions are Contradictory

Basketball Wives has showcased its fair share of drama, much of which had Evelyn Lozada at the center. For years, Lozada has been considered to be the Queen Bee and deemed a troublemaker and bully by some co-stars and many viewers. But she seemingly met her match in Ogom “OG” Chijindu, who joined the cast in Season 7 of the blended Miami and LA franchise. OG proved from the start that she wouldn’t back down from Lozada’s antics, and things magnified when OG’s friendship with Lozada’s ex Chad Johnson was brought to the surface.

Lozada even went as far as reaching out to Johnson to get clarity and “receipts” on his history with OG and confronted OG with it, setting off one of the most iconic scenes in the show’s history. OG feels Lozada’s actions were shady, especially considering Lozada and Johnson’s allegedly abusive relationship.

Evelyn Lozada accused Chad Johnson of headbutting her

Lozada and Johnson became engaged in 2010 after dating for about a year. Their relationship was filled with many intense moments, but one incident would cause a permanent fracture.

The former couple wed in a Fourth of July ceremony in 2012. Just two months later, on August 11, 2012, Lozada and Johnson argued after she found a receipt for condoms in their car. She claims that after she threatened to leave him, he became enraged and headbutted her, leaving her with a large laceration on her forehead, which required stitches and treatment at an emergency room.

He was arrested for domestic battery and was later released from the Miami Dolphins. She filed for divorce three days later. Johnson has maintained the incident was an isolated one, while Lozada alleges their relationship was filled with verbal and physical abuse.

OG says Chad Johnson was a victim of abuse in his marriage to Evelyn Lozada

Lozada and OG famously fought over whether or not Johnson and OG were friends. OG was accused of being a liar and felt Lozada tried to weaponize Johnson against her by referring to her as ugly as a means of saying Johnson wouldn’t associate with her because of her looks. She also accused Lozada of being a bully and playing dirty behind the scenes, noting she doesn’t fully believe Lozada’s stories about being an abuse victim.

While speaking with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, OG opened up about her friendship with Johnson. She says she’s witnessed firsthand the losses he suffered in the wake of the domestic abuse scandal and how Lozada has also been an abuser.

“I feel for him, I feel for his situation, I feel for what happened. He lost everything dealing with that person. I’m not an advocate for any form of domestic violence. But I’m also not an advocate for domestic violence when a woman is the abuser, and not just men being abusers. It has to go both ways. A lot of times, we will side with the lesser of the two,” OG told King. “So guys get the short end of the stick because they’re bigger, they’re more powerful than the woman, naturally. But that doesn’t mean women are not verbally abusive and women are not physically abusive. It’s not OK whether you’re a male, female, or whatever you choose to identify with. Domestic violence is not OK. You can’t do stuff and be an abuser and then cry wolf.”

She says Evelyn Lozada’s actions are contradictory due to continued mention and communication with Chad Johnson

Aside from the abuse allegations, OG also says that Lozada’s continuous mention and communication with Johnson doesn’t align with that of an abuse victim. She uses the example of Lozada’s interview with Van Hill in which she named Johnson as the ex she’d call to save her if she were in danger.

“If this person is your abuser, don’t call them to rescue you if you’re in a life or death situation, which we’ve all seen that other person say. It makes no sense mentally,” OG said. “If this person is your alleged abuser, don’t try to keep tarnishing him. But if he’s also your alleged abuser, how the hell did you feel comfortable enough to as him about me? That’s what I want to know. That question has yet to be answered…He’s moved on with his life and the situation, but when somebody won’t let go because they’re obsessed with this person, you’ll see it play out. You don’t see Chad sitting in a car crying in a Gucci hat every two seconds. You don’t see that. That man doesn’t have time to do that. He’s got endorsements and everything else.”

