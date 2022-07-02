‘Basketball Wives’ Star Pleads to Be Off House Arrest For Business Purposes

Basketball Wives is currently in its 10th season and features the return of several former popular cast members, one of which is Brittish Williams. Williams is in the middle of a serious legal battle. The retail boutique owner is accused of fraud and is pleading with a judge to be released from house arrest monitoring in order to sustain her lifestyle.

Brittish Williams | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Brittish Williams is accused of business fraud

Williams, who also goes by the name “Cierrah,” was indicted on federal fraud and identity theft in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged her with five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number; four charges of bank fraud; three charges of making false statements to the IRS; three charges of wire fraud; and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

Williams is accused of using fake Social Security numbers beginning in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from different financial institutions. Within two years, prosecutors claim she deposited four checks between the amounts of $4,500 and $5,800 into her own personal bank accounts. She withdrew the money before the checks bounced or before banks could flag them as fraudulent.

Source: YouTube

Williams has marketed herself as an entrepreneur, owning a clothing boutique called Love For Labels. The business doesn’t appear to be doing well, with BOSSIP reports the boutique earned an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau. Feds allege that because of her failing business, she resorted to committing financial crimes. The reality star has pleaded not guilty.

Her attorney Jason Korner believes the entire ordeal is a mixup. In fact, he believes Williams specifically “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

She recently pleaded to be off house arrest

As she awaits trial, Williams has been placed on house arrest and is required to wear an ankle monitor. She’s also been severely restricted with filming, with a judge banning her from attending a cast trip outside of the country.

Now, Williams is alleging the monitor is costing her business opportunities. In a recent filing, she notes that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty withdrew a potential $30,000 brand ambassador deal with her because of the monitor that would be difficult to hide in promotional photos.

RadarOnline reports that her lawyer wrote in the petition: “The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations.”

Everything will play out on ‘Basketball Wives’

Season 10 of the show is currently airing. Per a report from Media Take Out, much of the season will focus on Williams’ case. One of her co-stars is allegedly one who tipped off investigators.

In previews for future episodes, Williams breaks down crying over the ordeal as her co-stars try and comfort her. Her other storyline this season highlights her difficult co-parenting relationship with her ex, international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon. Together, the pair have a daughter named Dash.

