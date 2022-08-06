‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie

The DC Extended Universe has been around for nearly a decade. And yet DC Comics’ answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems no less stable than when it started. Most recently, the cancellation of the upcoming Batgirl movie has left the future of the DCEU in jeopardy. In particular, this news could spell doom for another upcoming DC Comics adaptation.

Warner Bros. Discovery just canceled the ‘Batgirl’ movie

Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/jGACQHoMjm — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) August 4, 2022

Warner Bros. recently merged with Discovery, following the former’s spinoff from AT&T. And the resulting media conglomerate, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been busy making big changes. Even with the company’s re-evaluation of its film and TV production, no one expected Warner Bros. Discovery to straight-up cancel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie.

According to Variety, the decision most likely stems from the company’s desire to pursue a tax write-off. Of course, projects get shelved all the time in Hollywood. But what makes Batgirl such a shocking case is that filming on the movie was already completed. The film – which stars In the Heights breakout Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon – was already in post-production.

Fans are worried ‘Blue Beetle’ is the next DC movie to get canned

The story surrounding Batgirl continues to develop. However, as of now, it seems like the movie – originally earmarked for release on HBO Max in 2023 – won’t now see the light of day on any platform whatsoever. But Batgirl isn’t the only instance of a DCEU project taking a chance on a rising star and a big-screen leading role for an under-represented DC hero.

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is set to star in Blue Beetle, based on the titular DC superhero. Like Batgirl, the movie was initially set to debut on HBO Max. Both movies also feature Latinx stars in the lead and presumably mark a step away from more established heroes and A-list stars. Needless to say, fans worry Blue Beetle could fall next.

“I am going to lose my s— if #WarnerBros also cancels #BlueBeetle,” writes one journalist on Twitter. “My stomach is just crumbling thinking about getting that loss too.”

“If you take away Blue Beetle from the Hispanic community as well, that’d be a REALLY bad look,” wrote another. “If they even think about touching ‘Blue Beetle’ I’m officially done with DC,” they added.

The future of the DC Extended Universe remains uncertain

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says the company is working on a 10-year plan for DC films inspired by how Disney built the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/4XXYCIguKG — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 4, 2022

Right now, there’s no telling what Warner Bros. Discovery will do regarding the DCEU. CEO David Zaslav has announced a 10-year plan for the upcoming DC Comics projects. The Flash apparently is still in line for a theatrical release despite the many controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller. But is Blue Beetle still in the picture?

Certainly, fans will have a clearer picture of the DCEU’s future soon enough. The upcoming release of Black Adam – which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero – could shift the company’s strategy in one direction or another. For now, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are the only other DCEU movies with guaranteed release dates.

