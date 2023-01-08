‘Batman Begins’ Isn’t the Only Film In the ‘Dark Knight’ Franchise With a Major Plothole

The Dark Knight trilogy is widely regarded as one of the most influential comic book film franchises of all time. With intense storylines and stunning cinematography, the three Dark Knight films still hold a place of honor amongst fans and critics of all ages. In spite of this, fans have noticed a number of significant plot holes in all three movies. And over the years, a few of these plot holes seem even more glaring. One of the biggest storyline issues is in the first film in the series, Batman Begins.

What is the glaring plot hole in ‘Batman Begins’?

Batman Begins tells the story of Bruce Wayne. The wealthy to a large business empire goes on his journey to becoming Batman, Gotham City’s protector. The film follows an attempt to spike Gotham City’s water supply with hallucinogenic drugs, which are then vaporized by a large microwave. Citizens would then inhale the vapor LSD and go crazy in the streets. But as fans have pointed out, this really makes no sense.

In a video on the WatchMojo YouTube channel, it is pointed out that the plan, so central to the plot of Batman Begins, is completely riddled with holes. The water inside metal supply lines probably would not get vaporized as expected. And citizens who take showers or boil water in their homes would be at risk of inhaling the vapors and “going crazy” too early. Additionally, in theory, all the humans in the immediate vicinity of the microwave would likely blow up once it was activated.

The ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy has a lot of major plot holes

The hallucinogenic storyline is far from the only big plot hole in the Dark Knight franchise. The trilogy is imbued with seemingly magical happenings. The WatchMojo video also points out that in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, Batman apparently teleports from the prison to the center of Gotham City.

Screen Rant also notes several of the trilogy’s large plot holes. This includes the fact that Batman pretty obviously uses equipment and objects designed by Wayne Tech — something his enemies would likely notice at some point along the way. Still, no one ever notices this, with all three films just glossing over that logical gap.

Additionally, in The Dark Knight Rises, Gordon, who is shown to be a consistently clever leader, orders every cop in the city into Gotham’s underground tunnels in order to flush out Bane. This shocking lapse in judgment feels a bit like a betrayal of Gordon’s carefully-established character. It ultimately allows the villains to take over before Batman can swoop in.

Fans love the ‘Dark Knight’ franchise in spite of its flaws

So yes, there are many plot holes riddled throughout the Dark Knight trilogy. But there’s no doubt the series remains one of the most critically-acclaimed comic book franchises of all time. For many, the trilogy redefined what was possible with superhero films. It proved they could be serious works of art in addition to gritty action pieces.

For Christian Bale, his stint as Batman/Bruce Wayne is one of his best onscreen performances. To this day, many fans would love to see the actor make a return as the mysterious hero. Ultimately, while the plot holes in the trilogy can be off-putting for some, they don’t define the series. And many fans have chosen to overlook them altogether.