‘Batman’ Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies, Who Does He Leave Behind?

Longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy died at age 66 on Nov. 10, 2022. Conroy voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne in some of the greatest animated Batman movies, TV shows, and video games. Conroy leaves behind a legacy of quality work as well as several family members.

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

‘Batman’ voice actor Kevin Conroy died after a short battle with cancer

Conroy began voicing Batman/Bruce Wayne in 1992 with the debut of Batman: The Animated Series. He played the character in several movies, shows, and video games up until his death. Conroy died on Nov. 10, 2022, after a short battle with cancer, as his representatives confirmed in a release distributed by Warner Bros. (via CNET).

The New York native was working on Batman: Caped Crusader around the time of his death. IMDb reports Conroy was set to voice Thomas Wayne in the show, which ended up on the chopping block during Warner Bros.’ messy transition period that saw the completed Batgirl movie get canceled.

Conroy last voiced Batman in the 2022 video game MultiVersus. His death leaves a giant hole in the animated Batman universe, not to mention in the family he leaves behind.

The out Conroy was married to Vaughn C. Williams

RELATED: How Kevin Conroy Was Secretly The First Gay Actor to Play Batman

Conroy’s death robs Batman fans of the actor who played the role the longest while leaving a hole in the actor’s family.

Conroy and Vaughn C. Williams were married at the time of the actor’s death. He is also survived by Trisha Conroy, his sister, and Tom Conroy, his brother.

Conroy wrote the story Finding Batman for the 2022 DC Pride anthology. It recounts his career as a gay actor and how coming out helped him discover his voice as Batman. He took to Twitter in July to thank fans and everyone involved in the project for their support and kinds words after a relayed a deeply personal story.

How celebrities reacted to Conroy’s death

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

RELATED: Kevin Conroy’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Mark Hamill voiced the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman in several shows and movies over the last 30 years. He was unsurprisingly devastated to hear the news of Conroy’s death.

“For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it,” Hamill said in a release, as reported by CNET. “His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery — that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner — it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

John Glover, who provided the voice of The Riddler, wrote on Twitter, “So many great memories on stage with #KevinConroy at San Diego Globe and on George Washington / Kennedy miniseries before seeing his brilliance as #batman and playing #riddler. It has been the greatest privilege reconnecting with him and having dinner with him in recent years.”

Fellow voice actor Gianni Matragrano tweeted the message, “Hard to believe it. Rest in peace Kevin Conroy. You will always be a beacon for me and countless others of what it means to be a voice actor, and more importantly, a good person.”

Seth Green, whose voice work includes shows such as Family Guy and Robot Chicken, wrote on Twitter, “Oh man is this true? Kevin Conroy has played so many epic versions of the Batman- he’s truly defined the role. Love you Kevin [heart emoji].”

Kevin Conroy’s death robbed the world of a talented and beloved actor, but his legacy playing Batman and Bruce Wayne is secure.