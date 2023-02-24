The Beatles and Led Zeppelin Just Welcomed The Weeknd Into an Elite Club

There probably aren’t any music fans who would confuse Led Zeppelin or The Beatles with The Weeknd. Zep and the Fab Four wrote classic rock songs that have resonated for decades. The Weeknd comfortably flits between genres but usually lands near the nexus of R&B, electronica, and pop, and fans can’t get enough of it. As proof, The Beatles and Led Zeppelin just welcomed The Weeknd to an elite club when it comes to record sales.

The Weeknd just earned his fifth RIAA diamond single

If the legion of fans don’t prove that The Weeknd is one of the most popular musicians around, then the sales figures do. The Beatles had numerous No. 1 hits, and The Weeknd does, too. Six of his songs reached the top spot on the Billboard hot 100.

The Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer has multiple platinum albums and singles to his name. Yet his single for “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)” helped him join an elite club. The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certified the song as a diamond record on Feb. 16, 2023, meaning it has officially moved more than 10 million units.

The Weeknd previously scored RIAA diamond singles with “The Hills” (2020), “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face” (all in 2022). Led Zeppelin and The Beatles welcomed The Weeknd into an exclusive club with that fifth diamond record.

Led Zeppelin and The Beatles welcomed The Weeknd into an elite club as a five-time diamond record recipient

The Weeknd’s smash “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” has just notched a Diamond Certification from the RIAA for selling 10 million copies in the US.

He becomes only the fourth artist in music history to earn five or more Diamond certifications. pic.twitter.com/nWoIhqYVhd — Eric Alper ? (@ThatEricAlper) February 23, 2023

Led Zeppelin and The Beatles became five-time RIAA diamond recipients because of their chart-busting albums. The Weeknd got there because of his singles. He has several platinum albums, but no diamonds yet.

The Fab Four churned out singles throughout their career, including non-album tracks such as “Paperback Writer.” Led Zeppelin loathed releasing singles, but Atlantic Records pumped out a few, including a butchered version of “Whole Lotta Love” that Jimmy Page hated.

Led Zeppelin saw five albums achieve diamond status:

Led Zeppelin IV

Physical Graffiti

Houses of the Holy

Led Zeppelin II

Led Zeppelin (boxed set)

The Beatles released six records that sold 10 million or more copies:

The White Album

Abbey Road

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

1

The Beatles: 1962-1966

The Beatles: 1967-1970

Neither band can touch Garth Brooks, who pumped out an incredible nine RIAA diamond albums. Selena had seven such records. Still, by having five diamond singles, The Weeknd joined Led Zeppelin and the Beatles in elite company by having five or more releases — whether albums or singles — reach that status.

Bad Bunny is the king of diamond singles

The Beatles and Led Zeppelin welcomed The Weeknd into elite company with five or more diamond releases of any kind. Garth Brooks dominates the album side, and Bad Bunny rules the diamond singles.

The Puerto Rican rapper has seven diamond short players to his name. If you include songs where he collaborated with other artists, that number swells to an astounding 18 diamond singles.

Having one hit single is impressive enough. Bad Bunny’s incredible run has given him an unfathomable number of diamond singles. Still, by appearing as a five-time RIAA diamond record recipient, The Weeknd joins Led Zeppelin and The Beatles in some pretty elite company when it comes to record sales.

