‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: 5 Burning Questions We Have About the New Series

Paramount+ brought Beavis and Butt-Head back in the new movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Looks like they’re making it a Beavis and Butt-Head summer with a new series premiering August 4. While it’s great to get more Beavis and Butt-Head so soon, the new trailer only raises more questions. Here are the five burning questions we have about the new Beavis and Butt-Head series.

Premieres Aug. 4 | Paramount+

Does the new ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ series take place in the ‘90s or today?

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe went to the trouble of explaining how the ‘90s teenager ended up in the present day. They went through a black hole in space, of course. So, does the new series take place in 2022?

The trailer shows that Beavis and Butt-Head are still in Mr. Van Driessen’s class. That could be 2022. He could still be teaching now, but they haven’t aged him up with gray hair or anything. Mike Judge told Consequence there are some episodes where Beavis and Butt-Head are old. Do the Universe set that precedent too as Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head showed the boys a future in which they never time traveled and grew up in front of the TV.

What is Beavis’s first name?

This is more of a holdover question from Do the Universe. Beavis and Butt-Head visit their old house where a realtor explains that Shirley Beavis was distraught after she thought her son died on the NASA mission. That confirms that Beavis is his last name. So what is his first name???

RELATED: ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Original Short Was Based on a True Story

The trailer does include a funny name-related exchange. After Beavis sustains a head injury, Butt-Head re-introduces himself. “I’m Butt-Head, assface.” A confused Beavis asks, ““Which one of those is your name and which one is what you’re calling me?”

The mention of Shirley Beavis also confirms that it’s Beavis’s house where they sat and watched music videos throughout the ‘90s. So, where does Butt-Head live?

Where is Cornholio?

Ever since the episode “The Great Cornholio,” fans expect Beavis to turn into his alter ego. Cornholio appeared in the first movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, running through the White House with his shirt over his head demanding TP for his bunghole. In Do the Universe Cornholio leads a prison riot.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

It’s surprising the trailer does not show any Cornholio scenes given that it is Beavis’s trademark. Something tells us Do the Universe wasn’t the last we’ve seen of Cornholio.

What are they watching on the couch?

Do the Universe also established that the U.S. government restored their house to its ‘90s state and gave it back to Beavis and Butt-Head to keep them quiet about the time travel. The trailer also shows them sitting on their old couch but not what they are watching.

Judge told Consequence that Beavis and Butt-Head will watch music videos again, but now that there is so much more content, they are expanding. The 2011 revival had them watch reality TV. Now Judge says they will also watch TikTok and YouTube videos. It’s also good to see that Beavis’s obsession with fire is now back in the show.

RELATED: ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Everything You Need to Know Before Mike Judge Brings Them Back