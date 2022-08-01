Becky G Posted on Her Instagram Story Minutes Before Performing ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ With J-Hope

Becky G and BTS’ J-Hope finally performed “Chicken Noodle Soup” live. The surprise Lollapalooza cameo was kept a secret from ARMYs, with Becky G tricking some fans with her Instagram story. Here’s what we know about the iconic Hobipalooza moment.

BTS’ J-Hope became the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza

Rapper J-Hope of the K-pop group BTS performs during day 4 of Chicago’s Lollapalooza | Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. Hot off the heels of Jack in the Box, J-Hope appeared as a headliner for 2022’s Lollapalooza Music Festival. Hobipalooza was significant for several reasons.

The last time this rapper performed in Chicago was about three years ago with BTS. This was the first time a solo artist from Korea headlined a major United States music festival. J-Hope even mentioned this was his first time performing “Chicken Noodle Soup” live with Becky G. (The artist showcased his solo song with the other BTS members in the past.)

The Becky G appearance was kept a secret from ARMYs. After the two sang, rapped, and danced on stage together, J-Hope thanked his friend, hugging her in front of a cheering crowd.

“As an artist, this moment means so much to me. because not only am I so honored to be here, but so proud,” Becky G said on stage, turning to J-Hope. “I’m so proud of you! I’m so thankful for our friendship and this opportunity! Thank you, thank you so much.”

Becky G posted on her Instagram story before performing ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ — somehow

One of the most surprising things about the Becky G performance was that she posted on Instagram just a few minutes before “Chicken Noodle Soup.” That was a story of J-Hope, which she captioned, “my bro is killing it.”

Of course, ARMYs mentioned her surprise cameo on social media, with one Twitter user joking that she sprinted to the stage after sharing her backstage picture.

“TBH all of the BTS fans were expecting her, she and the backup dancers were dropping hints on [social media] the last two weeks,” one Reddit user noted, while another wrote, “she really fooled us by posting that story on IG as if she was at home, minutes before she got on stage.”

J-Hope released ‘Jack in the Box’ before his Lollapalooza performance

This was also a unique opportunity for ARMYs to celebrate the release of Jack in the Box — J-Hope’s original album released in 2022. Some attendees covered their ARMY Bombs with mini jester-themed costumes.

Others stopped by the “official J-Hope merchandise store” at the festival. Even Jimin attended J-Hope’s solo concert, posting about it on his Instagram account and hopping on V Live with the BTS member the same night.

For ARMYs who couldn’t watch J-Hope and Becky G perform “Chicken Noodle Soup” live, Hulu partnered with Lollapalooza, broadcasting a live stream on the video platform.

