‘Before He Cheats’ Isn’t Carrie Underwood’s Highest-Charting Single

Carrie Underwood may have initially made her name as the champion of American Idol Season 4. But the singer has come a long, long way since then. After her 2005 victory on that series, she became one of the most popular female vocalists in not only country music but pop as well. Yet, while many fans might assume her break-up anthem “Before He Cheats” is her biggest hit, it actually isn’t Underwood’s highest-charting song.

‘Before He Cheats’ is Carrie Underwood’s most popular song

Ever since Underwood released “Before He Cheats” in 2006, the song has demonstrated tremendous staying power. The singer’s fierce vocals and the tune’s driving beat are no doubt a part of its success. But the song has emerged as not only an anthem for women scorned by the end of a bad relationship. It’s also become a favorite karaoke jam for country and non-country fans alike.

According to Billboard, “Before He Cheats” didn’t hit the No. 1 spot on the pop charts. The song topped out at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It did spend five weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart, however, one of 14 Underwood songs to hit No. 1 there. So while “Before He Cheats” is perhaps Underwood’s most widely recognizable song, another hit launched her to the top of the pop charts.

But another Carrie Underwood song is her only No. 1 hit

What is Underwood’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit? “Inside Your Heaven.” The song debuted in the top spot on the chart on July 2, 2005, thanks to its role in Underwood’s time on American Idol. Both she and runner-up Bo Bice released their own versions of the tune in 2005. Bice released his version a week later, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Not only is “Inside Your Heaven” still the only Underwood song to take that top spot. Her 207 charity single “I’ll Stand By You” – a cover of the 1994 hit by the Pretenders – hit No. 6. Followed by “Before He Cheats,” the only other Underwood song to hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 is her Randy Travis cover “I Told You So,” which peaked at number 9 in 2009.

Carrie Underwood released ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ in 2022

Carrie Underwood attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even though Underwood’s most successful period on the pop charts came from her early work, the country singer has continued to thrill fans with album after album. Since her 2005 debut Some Hearts, Underwood has released another eight albums over the past 15 years.

Her most recent is 2022’s Denim & Rhinestones. Launched by her single “Ghost Story,” the album will be accompanied by a new tour, which is expected to kick off in October 2022 and run through March 2023. In addition to her music, Underwood’s soaring vocal will continue to remain a key part of Sunday Night Football.

RELATED: Why Jason Aldean Is Open to Working With Carrie Underwood Again