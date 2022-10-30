Did ‘Before Sunrise’ Co-Stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy Ever Date?

Fans of the Before movies, which began with Before Sunrise, love the chemistry between co-stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Sparks flew on-screen, leading many viewers to wonder whether the two leads ever dated in real life. Read on to learn more about the iconic indie film trilogy and what went down between the actors behind the scenes.

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy star in the ‘Before’ film series

Before Sunrise stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as Jesse and Celine, twenty-somethings who quickly fall in love after meeting by chance on a train from Budapest to Vienna. According to IMDb, the 1995 film was a box office success, grossing nearly $6 million worldwide. It also garnered a sizable fan base and led to a Before trilogy.

Richard Linklater, who co-wrote and directed Before Sunrise, also helmed the following two films. The second installment in the trilogy, 2004’s Before Sunset, came almost a decade after the original. It follows Jesse and Celine during their second encounter, transpiring nine years after their initial meet-cute. This time, the two connect while Jesse is on the French leg of his book tour. According to IMDb, Before Sunset grossed over $15 million worldwide.

The final film in the trilogy is 2013’s Before Midnight. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy reprise their roles as Jesse and Celine, navigating their life in Paris with their twin daughters. However, after Jesse must send his teenage son back to the States, he begins to question if rekindling his relationship with Celine was the right decision. According to IMDb, Before Midnight grossed over $20 million worldwide.

The chemistry between Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in the ‘Before’ films is undeniable

Fans of the Before trilogy loved Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s on-screen chemistry. However, the sparks that flew between the actors did not ignite off-screen. Although Hawke and Delpy never dated, they formed a strong friendship while working together occasionally for two decades.

Unfortunately, their friendship made love scenes uncomfortable for Hawke. While filming Before Midnight, he spoke with USA Today about how their off-screen relationship affected shooting intimate scenes.

“It makes it weirder,” the actor said. “You feel a little bit like brother and sister.”

Indeed, that would likely make intimate scenes awkward for any co-stars.

Why was the 4th film in the series never made?

There once was talk of a fourth movie in the Before series. However, Delpy revealed they never made another because she, Hawke, and Linklater couldn’t develop another good storyline.

“It’s that simple,” the French-American actor admitted. “We didn’t fight. We’re not on bad terms. Everyone’s happy … It’s so much drama for nothing. We just didn’t come up with a good idea.”

Plus, to follow the original trilogy’s nine-year trajectory, the fourth film would have had to premiere in 2022.

Aside from the trio’s failure to figure out a suitable plot for a fourth Before movie, the 52-year-old actor has expressed her desire to quit the entertainment industry. However, if Delpy ever changes her mind or the three come up with a storyline they believe is worthy, a fourth Before installment could emerge. Maybe it could take place after 20 years have passed. Only time will tell what the future holds for this iconic indie film franchise.

