A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Vacation at Their $6.5 Million ‘Hamptons Hideaway’

Have you ever wanted to live like a celebrity? Here’s your chance! Sarah Jessica Parker just put her Hamptons home on Booking.com. And it includes plenty of luxurious amenities and personal touches from the star and her famous husband.

Sarah Jessica Parker puts her Hamptons cottage up for rent for under $20

(L-R): Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive at AFI FEST 2016 Presented by Audi – Opening Night – Premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2016, in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Hamptons beach cottage will be available for just one weekend stay at the end of August. And the incredibly-low price honors an important moment in Parker’s life. Whoever books the special stay will only have to shell out $19.98, in honor of the year SJP made her debut as Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw.

For those ready to duke it out for the coveted spot, the booking goes went Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET and is working on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered,” Parker wrote in a note to potential guests on Booking.com.

“Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll,” she continued. “We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years.”

What kind of special features are included in SJP’s cottage deal?

The 1,200-square-foot house is located in Amagansett, New York. It boasts three bedrooms, as well as a variety of special features from Parker. These amenities include a fully-stocked fridge and bar — all with the star’s favorite treats and cocktail ingredients — a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps, restaurant reservations, and a shopping trip.

The cottage is a short walk away from the beach with its own private pathway. It also boasts a large deck in the backyard; perfect for lounging in the shade. Some might be surprised at how small Parker’s cottage is, as well as its modest decoration.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s home decor: ‘We wanted the property to truly feel like a home’

Parker has filled the home with understated-yet-elegant decor, including vintage appliances, brightly colored bedding, and a wood-burning fireplace.

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” Parker shared in a statement given to Travel + Leisure.

“We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings,”she continued. “It was designed with love, relaxation, and happy times in mind. We’re excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway.”

From snacks, to beach days, to SJP heels, Parker thought of everything to make her guests’ stay perfect. Whoever gets the booking will get to spend a weekend in the Hamptons living like Parker. And all for under 20 bucks!

