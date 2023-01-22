Bella Thorne Changed Her Voice as a Child Star ‘Because That Was the Whole Innocent Disney Appeal’

Some Disney Channel child stars struggle after leaving the network for various reasons. Meanwhile, others have achieved success in and outside the entertainment industry. One example is Bella Thorne, who has created a significant influence online.

On social media, Thorne seems more like herself than in her Disney days. For instance, people can hear her natural voice. In the past, the actor changed her pitch to appear more innocent.

Bella Thorne’s fame rose after becoming a Disney star

Bella Thorne started working as a young child star, and her first film appearance was in Stuck on You in 2003. A few years later, her career started to pick up with movies like The Seer and Finishing the Game. She also began working in television as a kid.

At 10 years old, Thorne got her first big role in the ABC series Dirty Sexy Money. She played a recurring character named Margaux between 2007 to 2008. Her performance would result in her getting the lead role in the show My Own Worst Enemy. She was already successful by the time she joined Disney Channel.

In 2010, Thorne landed a guest role in Wizards of Waverly Place. She also got the lead role of CeCe in the Disney series Shake It Up in the same year. At 13 years old, Thorne’s fame skyrocketed during the show’s run.

The show lasted three seasons, and Thorne appeared in other Disney works. Of course, the actor had roles outside the channel. Nevertheless, she had to maintain a specific image as a Disney star.

Bella Thorne made her voice sound higher than it was

The target audience for Disney Channel is a young demographic. As a result, most of the famous actors in various shows tend to be children. The network has produced many well-known child stars like Bella Thorne. However, the environment can affect the actors mentally.

According to Seventeen, Thorne did not feel like she fit in with other Disney stars. Her association with the brand meant that she had to change specific aspects of herself. The studio wanted her to appeal to children, and one of the things she altered was her voice.

Thorne’s regular voice is a bit low, but she had to raise the pitch for interviews. The company was adamant about it “because that was the whole innocent Disney appeal.” Of course, the executives likely kept telling her to do other things and what not to wear.

Thorne eventually realized her fans would support her if she had a low voice or wore a short skirt. The star felt free to be herself when she finally left Disney Channel. She has continued to have a successful career.

Thorne’s career after leaving Disney Channel

Transitioning from a child star to adulthood is not effortless, especially for young Disney actors. Once Bella Thorne left Disney, she had a couple of hundred dollars in her account. Nevertheless, she managed to earn an income on platforms like Instagram.

Thorne is growing her brand online in the direction that she wants. She has even expanded to OnlyFans, and the endeavor left her with even more money. A percentage of the earnings go toward her production company. She is still acting in movies and several TV shows.

A couple of Thorne’s major movie roles are The DUFF and The Babysitter. Recent film projects include Measure of Revenge and Divinity. Currently, Thorne is part of the main cast of Amazon’s Paradise City. While fans wait for Season 2, they can see her in other upcoming projects.