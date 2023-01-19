‘Below Deck Adventure’: Captain Kerry Reveals He’d Never Work With Kyle Again

In a not-so-stunning admission, Captain Kerry Titheradge said Below Deck Adventure deckhand Kyle Dickard is the one crew member he never wants to work with again.

Captain Kerry gave Kyle an option to be fired or quit after more than one offense against the crew. And while Captain Kerry calmly handled Kyle’s dismissal with grace and has had tense moments with other crew members, he didn’t hesitate to name the deckhand.

Captain Kerry names Kyle as the ‘Below Deck’ crew member he wouldn’t work with again

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans asked Captain Kerry which crew member he’d never work with again. “Who do you think it is?” he said smiling during the WWHL After Show. The fans thought he was going to say chef Jessica Condy. Previews tease that Captain Kerry and Jess have a tense exchange, hinting that she either quits or gets fired.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and Kyle Dickard |Vincent Cerone/Bravo

But Captain Kerry replied, “How about Kyle.” Earlier in the broadcast, Captain Kerry played “1, 2, Agree or Disagree” and definitely disagreed that Kyle was fired too early in the season and deserved another chance.

Why did Captain Kerry dismiss Kyle on ‘Below Deck Adventure’?

Captain Kerry gave Kyle his first warning on Below Deck Adventure when he learned that Kyle kissed stew Kasie Faddah without her consent. But when Kyle threatened deckhand and bunkmate Nathan Morley, it became a safety issue for Captain Kerry. Nathan asked Kyle to hit the toilet when he used the bathroom. Kyle responded by asking Nathan if he wanted to “tussle” and that he would hit his “pretty face.”

“Today, Nathan was really, really upset because Kyle started threatening him with violence,” Captain Keery said in an episode. “I feel that he is a threat to the safety of other crew members.”

Kyle was called to the wheelhouse and Captain Kerry asked him to explain what happened. Because Kyle didn’t lie and told the truth, Captain Kerry gave him a choice – be fired or quit.

“Threats of violence is an instant dismissal,” Captain Kerry said in a confessional. “That’s on your record and if someone asks if you were terminated, I’m gonna tell them why. And that would severely affect your opportunity to get another job.”

Captain Kerry was ‘calm’ and ‘collected’ when he fired Kyle

Captain Kerry explained why he didn’t just fire Kyle. “I’ve been fired before,” Captain Kerry told Kyle. “You can take it as a growing experience. Learn from it … you know what I mean?”

Second stew Oriana Schneps said Captain Kerry handled Kyle’s dismissal in an extremely professional manner. “I thought that he was able to be firm with Kyle but without really making things awkward if they see each other again,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I know sometimes when it’s so abrasive and gets so heated, emotions kind of take precedence and it doesn’t create a positive outcome for anybody. So he really kept it calm and collected and really just made it about like the action that kind of got him that in that situation.”