‘Below Deck Adventure’: Heather Gay From ‘RHOSLC’ Was ‘So Much Fun,’ Faye Reveals [Exclusive]

Below Deck Adventure chief stew Faye Clarke loved having Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aboard motoryacht Mercury, sharing that she had a blast with Gay and her friends.

As a chief stew, Clarke said she typically has a positive experience with celebrities so she didn’t stress that an incoming Housewife might be too high maintenance.

Heather Gay from ‘RHOSLC’ was ‘so much fun’

Clarke and crew didn’t quite seem to know that a Housewife was arriving during the preference sheet meeting. Clarke thought Gay and her friends looked like a younger group and chef Jess Condy said they seemed to be “quite fun.”

“To be honest with my experience, whenever I’ve had anyone famous on board, they’ve always been beautiful,” Clarke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “They’re so quiet and humble and usually they are really nice and maybe their friends are the more challenging ones. So I don’t panic too much and I think I always just try and be myself. I don’t panic. I don’t change, you know?”

“And I’m polite and respectful,” she added. “But Heather was so much fun, I’m actually flying out to see her in three days, to hang out with her and the charter guests. We’ve all stayed in contact.”

Heather Gay reveals her former ‘sex name’ at a ‘Below Deck’ dinner

“Her friend were lovely as well, so that says a lot about a person,” Clarke added. The Below Deck Adventure crew was tasked with a thrilling excursion and a Viking theme party for Gay’s charter.

Gay also requested to go zip lining in one of the most scenic spots in Norway. “They are going to enjoy panoramic views of the forest and the waterfalls,” Clarke explained in a confessional. But in order to make magic, Clarke and the interior team needed support – something bosun Lewis Lupton wasn’t willing to give being a man down on deck.

During the Viking party, which deckhand Nathan Morley ended up helping with, Gay dished about a “dirty, funny secret about me” at dinner. “When I was married we had little funny sex names,” she told the other guests. “And it was Captain Woodrow and Julie from The Love Boat. The cruise director. I’ve since dissolved that name. And when I meet a Julie, I cringe.”

‘Below Deck Adventure’ cast fought over crew members

Lupton and Clarke had some tense moments during this episode because Clarke needed help in the interior, but the deck team was a man down. “Honestly, it was extremely frustrating,” Clarke said. “I’m not going to lie because it was Norway, because sometimes the weather was really bad. And not only that, the sun didn’t go down. People were getting up and not going back to bed till like the next day.”

“So I was working every hour under the sun and so was [stew] Kasie [Faddah]. So was [stew] Oriana [Schneps]. We were exhausted and we were doing excursions and stuff and taking the guests on excursions. So I would have loved a little bit more support, I suppose. But I don’t think the boys quite understood the demand that the interior had, and it was extremely frustrating.”

Of course, Lupton seemed to disagree with Clarke. He told Morley that Condy and Clarke were not allowed to bring him into the interior. Of course, the episode ends with a cliffhanger surrounding Morley, which could impact his job.

Below Deck Adventure is on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

