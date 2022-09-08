‘Below Deck Adventure’ Is Kicked up Yachtie Drama With a Kamikaze Twist

Bravo announced the newest Below Deck installment that fuses the traditional yachtie Below Deck drama with breathtaking adventure. Below Deck Adventure embarks on a Nordic excursion beginning on November 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The super tease was an amped-up version of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where the waterslide is the least of the wild adventures on this boat. Parasailing and ziplining are big parts of the charter, but that’s not all.

‘Below Deck Adventure’ flirts with danger

Guests and the crew are more active than ever. While Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a little wilder than the Below Deck series on superyachts, Below Deck Adventure is all about … the adventure.

“Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise,” according to a release from Bravo. “Passengers paraglide, explore caves, and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.”

The ‘Below Deck Adventure’ yachties meet their challenges with gusto

Meeting guest adventures and crew challenges are led by Captain Kerry Titheradge. His Bravo bio teases that he’s ready to kick this first season of Below Deck Adventure up a notch.

It's THE biggest, baddest, bravest adventure we've yet to embark on… All the way from Norway, the NEW series #BelowDeckAdventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 ?️ pic.twitter.com/gQoJ2DU1Ep — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 7, 2022

“With experience in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Pacific, Northwest and more, Capt. Kerry Titheradge is prepared to sail the Nordic seas. A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has nearly 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting. When he’s not in the wheelhouse, Capt. Kerry spends time with his kids in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. This season his leadership is put to the test when a crew member becomes insubordinate early on and he must relearn to trust his team.”

His leadership team includes chef Jessica Condy, described as “hardworking and passionate about food.” She’s also a “perfectionist, causing tension between her and the interior team.” Chief stew Faye Clarke will “face the challenge of getting her interior team to work together as she puts pressure on herself to do well.”

Leading the deck team is Lewis Lupton who has an “avid love of sailing.” He also is described as “an amiable leader, Lewis learns “the hard way that it isn’t always easy to be both a boss and a friend as he manages his deck team.”

Season 1 teases a ‘Housewife’ and hookups

Below Deck Adventure teases typical boatmances, blowups, and a Bravo crossover from a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member. Heather Gay and friends are charter guests this season and tweeted she was excited to see how the season plays out. “What an adventure!!!” she wrote.

#RHOSLC star Heather Gay will appear on BELOW DECK ADVENTURE, joining an elite group of REAL HOUSEWIVES to guest on the BELOW DECK franchise.



Others were #RHOC's Alexis Bellino, #RHOD's Kary Brittingham and #RHOA pals Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan.https://t.co/9W2rRyI2xv pic.twitter.com/kXikwQ209K — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 7, 2022

Also, tensions rise on deck. “Some situations get heated when expectations aren’t met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests,” according to the Bravo release.

Plus, “the yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime.”

Below Deck Adventure debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.