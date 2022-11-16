‘Below Deck Adventure’: Kyle Dickard Dismissed After Violent Threats and Sexual Harassment

Deckhand Kyle Dickard only made it for a single charter on Below Deck Adventure and was dismissed for making violent threats against deckhand Nathan Morley and sexual advances toward stew Kasie Faddah.

Dickard was placed on probation after he kissed Faddah during a charter guest outing. The guests encouraged him to kiss Faddah, but Faddah later told Captain Kerry Titheradge it made her feel extremely uncomfortable. Titheradge explained to Dickard that he needed to remain professional – a warning that clearly went over Dickard’s head.

Kyle made violent threats toward Nathan on ‘Below Deck Adventure’

Morley and Dickard never seemed to gel, even though they shared a cabin. Morley especially didn’t appreciate how Dickard refused to flush the toilet. Plus Dickard gave Morley attitude on deck. Dickard claimed it was Morley who was giving him attitude. But during the first crew night out, Morley excused himself shortly after dinner and returned to the boat. Dickard was getting extremely drunk.

The next day, Morley woke to a urine-soaked bathroom. He reminded Dickard to flush the toilet, which is when Dickard asked if he wanted to “tussle” and that he would hit his “pretty face.” Morley quietly asked that Dickard refrain from speaking to him like that and left the cabin to work on deck. Cleary, distraught Morley told Titheradge about the confrontation. Even though Dickard was the most experienced deckhand, Titheradge realized he was too much of a liability.

Captain Kerry gave Kyle an option to resign from ‘Below Deck Adventure’

After Morley left the bridge, Titheradge met with bosun Lewis Lupton and told him he would give Dickard an opportunity to explain himself. But he added that he would not tolerate aggressive and violent behavior. When Titheradge asked Dickard about the exchange with Morley, Dickard recounted was he said, admitting he probably shouldn’t have spoken to Morley that way.

Appreciating that Dickard was being honest, Titheradge gave Dickard the option to resign instead of being fired. That way the dismissal wouldn’t have a negative impact on his yachting resume.

“Threats of violence is an instant dismissal,” Titheradge explained in a confessional. “That’s on your record and if someone asks if you were terminated, I’m gonna tell them why. And that would severely affect your opportunity to get another job.” Of course, unlike in regular yachting, the entire incident was documented on Below Deck Adventure.

Captain Kerry explains why he didn’t just fire Kyle

Dickard agreed and quickly signed the paperwork. “He made a mistake,” Titheradge continued in his confessional. “But he told the truth. And this one mistake shouldn’t affect the rest of his career.” Titheradge wished Dickard the best and explained he will be flown home.

“I’ve been fired before,” Titheradge said to Dickard. “You can take it as a growing experience. Learn from it … you know what I mean?” Dickard nodded and agreed. However, Dickard thinks he should have gotten another chance.

“I’m just super bummed about it,” Dickard said in a confessional. “Like I think the captain should have had a three-strike rule or something. I mean, it was one altercation between a bunkmate because I didn’t flush my piss or whatever.” He also realized that perhaps he was the source of the problem.

“But then again, I’m just being myself,” he added. “So I can’t be mad at that.”

The Below Deck Adventure crew have to go into the next charter a man down. But who will replace Dickard? Below Deck Adventure is on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

