‘Below Deck Adventure’: Oriana Was Surprised by Kasie’s Confessional Shade [Exclusive]

Below Deck Adventure stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah worked together previously so when Schneps heard what Faddah had to say about her, she was pretty surprised.

Both Faddah and Schneps made shady comments about each other in their confessionals. But they seemed happy to see one another when they boarded Mercury.

In her confessional, Faddah said she had no respect for Schneps and referred to her as “controlling.” Scneheps told Showbiz Cheat Sheet her comments were surprising, considering she had hired her and even gave her a recommendation.

The ‘Below Deck Adventure’ stews worked together for a week

Schneps was surprised to see Faddah on the same Below Deck Adventure boat. “So I mean, it was definitely a shock to kind of see her,” she said. “I hired Kasie on her very first boat ever. And watching her confessional, it was really interesting to me because we were both hired for a freelance job. And I normally don’t hire junior crew or green crew for freelance jobs like that because they’re very fast-paced and a lot happens.”

“You have to be really quick and on it and for someone new, like she kind of mentioned, it can be really stressful for them,” Schneps continued. “So, we just worked together for a week. I thought we had a great time. The guests loved it. I was asked to come back full-time. By then the captain wrote me a really nice recommendation.”

Oriana was surprised when she heard Kasie’s ‘Below Deck Adventure’ confessional

For the most part, Schneps thought they parted ways on good terms. “From my side, I had no idea that was her interpretation of the situation,” she recalled. “That just also goes back to showing this is why you don’t hire junior people in situations like that because they interpret it wildly and differently than it really is.”

“So yeah, I mean it was s***y to hear that, but it also caused her to disrespect me,” she said “I kind of thought that was a very extreme emotional reaction for like a week-long job together five years ago.”

Will Oriana and Kasie move beyond the shade this season?

“I had kind of forgotten about that job. Like, in my mind, I met this girl, taught her a bit. We had fun, and my life moved on,” she said about the Below Deck Adventure stew. “I had no emotion that I held on to. So that was kind of a weird thing to hear. You know, I think she even asked me for a recommendation afterward, and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, you did great. Like, here you go.'”

But in her confessional, Schneps said Faddah was “not someone who likes to be told what to do.” However, the stews seemed to move beyond their early shade. Faddah and Schneps spent the latest episode harmoniously working together. Plus Schneps and chief stew Faye Clarke hashed out the issue over the epaulets.

Schneps said the situation came down to the interior team being professional. “I think that the three of us did a really good job at being professional,” she said “You know, there really isn’t any like massive blowout… at least that from what I was aware of.”

Below Deck Adventure is on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.