‘Below Deck Adventure’: Is Seth Gunning for Lewis Lupton’s Job?

Could Lewis Lupton’s position as bosun be in jeopardy on Below Deck Adventure? He’s seen at odds with chief stew Faye Clarke for dropping the ball when the interior needed help. But Lupton could be facing some serious competition from new deckhand Seth Jacobson, who perhaps believes he should be bosun.

Jacobson, who is also a captain, wondered about the deck crew schedule given to the team via a What’s App message. He also wasn’t made aware of a big guest excursion, which surprised him. But it isn’t just Jacobson who is questioning Lupton’s leadership. Clarke expressed exhaustion and frustration with the lack of deck support and seemed to be at the end of her rope during the latest episode. Plus chef Jessica Condy told Lupton he needed to get his team together and help.

Seth witnesses a lot of ‘Below Deck Adventure’ crew communication breakdowns

Jacobson witnessed the interior’s frustration with Lupton. After generally being on their own to manage the picnic and guest excursion, Condy told Lupton the interior cannot execute the operation by themselves. Jacobson and deckhand Mike Gilman stood nearby and could hear Condy’s frustration that no one was helping them.

Seth Jacobson | Vincent Cerone/Bravo

In a preview for the next episode, Jacobson has seemingly heard enough. He goes to Captain Kerry Titheradge and wonders if he is the better man for the bosun job. “How’s Lewis doing on deck?” Jacobson asks Titheradge, during a meeting in the wheelhouse. “I bring a lot to the table. As far as the bosun position, I just feel like I could run us to the finish line at a way higher level.”

Faye Clarke is also at her breaking point with Lewis on ‘Below Deck’

Jacobson isn’t the only crew member Lupton should worry about on the boat. Clarke is now in tears and is at her breaking point with Lupton. “I asked you once, just once to chip in and you couldn’t even do it,” she says to him.

“I’m not gonna be the nice bubbly chief stew that they’ve had for the whole time,” she says in a confessional. “You all have zero respect for me.”

In a pre-season interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Clarke said she’s nice until she’s pushed too far. “I like my team to have fun and I want them to think I’m a fun girl as well,” she teased. “But I will take so much and then I’ll blow. So, I analyze everyone first before I speak. And then I’m like, yeah I got this worked out and sussed out.”

Faye teased that the deck team was going to be challenging this season

Clarke and Lupton butted heads and had communications breakdowns long before Jacobson arrived on the boat. Clarke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet her frustration with the deck team is a running problem.

“Honestly, it was extremely frustrating,” she said about the lack of support from the deck. “I’m not going to lie because it was Norway, because sometimes the weather was really bad. And not only that, the sun didn’t go down. So people were getting up and not going back to bed till like the next day.”

“I was working every hour under the sun and so was [stew] Kasie [Faddah]. So was [stew] Oriana [Schneps],” she recalled. “We were exhausted and we were doing excursions and stuff and taking the guests on excursions. So I would have loved a little bit more support, I suppose. But I don’t think the boys quite understood the demand that the interior had, and it was extremely frustrating.”

So will Seth Jacobson get close enough to become bosun? Or will Lewis Lupton turn it around and finish the Below Deck Adventure season strong? Stay tuned for Below Deck Adventure every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.