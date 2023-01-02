‘Below Deck’: Alissa Says Camille ‘Intimidated’ and Cursed at Her – and Fraser Didn’t Have Her Back

Below Deck second stew Alissa Humber said she tried to avoid conflict with deck/stew Camille Lamb, but Lamb’s constant pushback and attitude impacted her mental health on the boat.

Humber and Lamb clashed the first night when Humber gave Lamb the task of stocking the refrigerators. When Humber realized the fridges were still light, she pointed it out to Lamb, which resulted in Lamb being openly frustrated with Humber. Below Deck viewers saw how Lamb reacted, but Humber recently said the pushback was far worse than what aired.

Humber also said she would have appreciated more support from chief stew Fraser Olender and that she felt very alone in the conflict.

Alissa said Camille ‘was intimidating her’ on ‘Below Deck’

Any tasks Humber gave to Lamb seemed to set her off. Humber said the footage shared on Below Deck was only the tip of the iceberg.

Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

“Nothing about Camille rubbed me the wrong way,” she recalled on Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon. “When I met her, she was actually really bubbly, she was really pretty. I thought, deck/stew, she’s kind of like all over the place. That’s the perfect position for her, you know what I mean? But literally the very first night, I know that as a second stewardess, I have to delegate one or two closing tasks to her. So it’s not like all throughout the day, I’m like, ‘Do this, do that!’ One or two tasks, she already knows I’m going to give her.”

“Fraser already approved the task ahead of time,” she added. “So after night one, she wasn’t stomping her feet, which is what I ended up being shown. She was cursing at me. She was gripping the rail so that it seemed like she was angry, she was tapping the pen. You know, like ‘Move on. You’re wasting my time.’ It’s very intimidating. She was intimidating me.”

“So it’s like at that point when I started to feel intimidated, it’s kind of like, OK, I’m not really vibing with you,” Humber said. “I still tried to get on with her. And I told Fraser and he said, you gotta forgive her, move on, you know, put things to rest. And I tried, but at the end of the day, I was sacrificing my mental health.”

Fraser Olender was ‘encouraging’ but didn’t step in when Alissa needed him

Humber recalled Olender being a strong chief stew but would have appreciated more support when it came to Lamb.

“I felt a lot of pressure with Camille, and I let him know that, ‘Hey, I’m feeling this pressure, I’m feeling this pushback. I’m not comfortable with this. Hey, I’m stressed out. Hey, I’m going to bed crying actually now,'” she shared.

“And it’s like there was no point where I felt like he had my back,” Humber admitted. “I felt like it was really all about saving face. And be peaceful with everybody, right? I definitely felt like there were moments where he needed to step in and he did it. But I can’t blame him for that. I’m always trying to be a nice person as well, but it definitely burned me in the end. And I just was like such a hard worker for Fraser. So it sucked that he wasn’t defending someone who was working super hard, you know?”

Camille ‘had a vendetta against me’ on ‘Below Deck’ Alissa said

Humber also shared that she truly tried to avoid anything that would generate a reaction from Lamb and she was filled with anxiety.

“There is desperation. There was anxiety,” she shared. “And literally sometimes you can hear my voice when I’m asking her to do something directly, I really didn’t enjoy it. I don’t know how to express to you the emotional turmoil I endured while I was there.”

Humber literally tried to avoid making waves, she said. “When I had to say something to her I tried to write it down. Or like sing-song it. You’re supposed to say we instead of you. I tried everything. And it was like she like had a vendetta against me from the moment I met her.”

“Literally the first night you’re fighting about something like, that’s incredible,” she said. “And it sucks because I’m not really a confrontational person, so it’s just like she knew what she was doing. She knew that I’m not a confrontational person at the time. I can admit I was intimidated by her. I didn’t have the biggest voice ever being 22 [years old].”