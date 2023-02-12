‘Below Deck’: Alissa and Camille’s Feud Was Unstoppable, Hayley Reveals – ‘Nothing Anybody Could Have Done’

As much as Captain Sandy Yawn tried to quell the Below Deck fighting between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber, she could not get the two stews to stop bickering – even in front of the guests.

But stew Hayley De Sola Pinto said Yawn’s efforts were probably in vain and there was no way Lamb and Humber were going to cool their dispute.

The ‘Below Deck’ crew tried to stop Alissa and Camille’s feud

From what she witnessed, De Sola Pinto said Humber and Lamb were headed for disaster no matter what happened. “We tried [to get them to stop fighting],” De Sola Pinto said on Another Below Deck Podcast. “But there was nothing anybody could have done to have stopped that conflict. [Chief stew] Fraser [Olender] changing shifts around so they weren’t having to spend as much time together. They’d always find a way.”

Camille Lamb, Hayley De Sola Pinto, Alissa Humber |Laurent Bassett/Bravo via Getty Images

Despite the spicy comments Humber made about De Sola Pinto, she wasn’t going to side with anyone. “I’m not gonna take sides, and it’s me being honest,” added. “It’s actually how I feel. Actually, in that situation, it was really hard for me because I shared a cabin with Alissa so she’s the last person I want on my case.”

Camille’s worth ethic clashed with Alissa’s delivery on ‘Below Deck’

As much as De Sola Pinto wanted to call out Humber on some of her remarks, “I wasn’t gonna be that person,” she said.

“But basically I feel like Camille’s worth ethic and then Alissa’s delivery, those girls did not like each other,” she said. “They were the complete opposite. And I honestly think they had a serious dislike for each other. Would I say that Camille could have pulled her weight a bit more? Yes. But I love her, I think she’s a fantastic person. If she was here right now I’d have a great laugh with her.”

“I feel like me and Camille were more on the same wavelength,” she continued. “We shared a more similar sense of humor. She was funny.”

The ‘Below Deck’ stews are now … talking?

“I think with Alissa, she’s young,” De Sola Pinto said. “She’s very young, she’s got a lot to learn. And I think both girls will look back probably and go hey I probably could have done this differently. What I’m trying to say is I like both of them but I do feel like the only time I’m gonna have a problem with somebody, is if they have an issue or are nasty with me.”

“I find it hard to be horrible to somebody if they haven’t been mean to me,” she added. “I’ve got a kind heart and I would struggle to randomly have a go at someone or be sarcastic or horrible with my delivery. Which is why I got quite confused sometimes when Alissa would speak to people the way that she did.”

But in a bizarre but positive Below Deck twist, Humber recently said she and Lamb are in a good place and actually talk. “Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would,” Humber told E! News. “Camille’s reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other.”