‘Below Deck’ Baby Boom: Kate Chastain Announces She Is Pregnant – Planning Baby Theme Parties Already!

Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain announced that she is pregnant, sharing that becoming a mother is a “dream come true.” Chastain posted a baby bump photo on Instagram, sharing that she’s looking forward to planning birthday theme parties for her child.

Fans and Below Deck friends quickly filled her Instagram post with well wishes and congratulations as Chastain becomes the newest cast member to add “parent” to her resume. Get ready to be a big brother Halo!

Kate Chastain said becoming a mother is a dream come true

Chastain told People she’s looking forward to motherhood. “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

Her baby is due in May 2023 and will be her first child. She opened up about why she decided to go public with her pregnancy. “This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly,” she explained. “But with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer!”

Kate has been gearing up for theme parties over the past few years – this baby is going to celebrate in style

She may have semi-joked about baby-theme parties, but Chastain has been training for those theme parties like a champ. Last year she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she pivoted to party planning after leaving Below Deck.

“So I have always thought that the natural progression for me after being a chief stewardess would be party planning or event planning,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “My cousin was a yachtie for many years in the ’90s and she started an event planning business. And recently, my first chief stew ever, she happens to live down here, she has a destination wedding and event business. And so that’s what I do. I do throw parties and I just love it.”

Chastain will have plenty of inspiration from her party planning days going forward. “It’s so fun,” she said about working as a party planner. “We get elephants in Islamorada. Someone was like, ‘How and when do elephants go to the bathroom?’ Like how are we supposed to know that? We can get the elephants. Live flamingos … we had a groom arriving on a pirate ship. It’s so fun.”

‘Below Deck’ has baby fever

Chastain’s baby will be the newest addition to the Below Deck family. Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier welcomed her daughter Ava in 2020 and more former Below Deck yachties have announced pregnancies since. Most recently Jessica More from Below Deck Med welcomed her daughter Charli. Plus Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Med is also pregnant.

Catch Chastain in her upcoming Peacock series, Traitors, which airs on Jan. 12, 2023. Also, Below Deck Galley Talk will begin airing on Bravo after Christmas.