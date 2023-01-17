It’s curtains for Camille Lamb when she gets fired on Below Deck. Her above-deck war with Alissa Humber more than gets Captain Sandy Yawn’s attention. But it’s chief stew Fraser Olender who ultimately makes the final call.

Camille and Alissa openly bickered at the bar, while the guests looked on. Horrified, Captain Sandy had to rush in and break up the fight, keeping her composure but alarmed that the two stews didn’t use any discretion. Camille was already on probation and Captain Sandy was prepared to cut both stews loose.

Instead of firing Alissa and Camille, Captain Sandy speaks to both stews. But she tells Camille, “That can never happen on any boat that I’m running. You both would be fired if that ever happens again.”

But it isn’t the argument that ultimately gets Camille fired on Below Deck.

Fraser is on alert when he tries to intervene between Captain Sandy and Camille on ‘Below Deck’

While Alissa and Camille could both be fired for arguing in front of the Below Deck guests, Fraser also gets stung. He gets in the middle of Captain Sandy and Camille’s conversation and Captain Sandy isn’t thrilled. “I wanna hear the story, finish,” Captain Sandy says when Fraser tells Camille that they should deal with the conflict later.

Captain Sandy adds, “This isn’t your call,” to Fraser as he walks away. Captain Sandy explains in a confessional that everyone has a side to the story and she needs to hear from both Camille and Alissa to make a judgment call.

But Fraser is annoyed. While passing chef Rachel Hargrove in the hall he mutters, “Captain that’s not how you run or manage people.”

Did Captain Sandy plan to fire Camille on ‘Below Deck’?

Captain Sandy listens to Camille and agrees that she’s turned her attitude around since their last discussion. “You’ve changed your attitude,” Captain Sandy observes. “I’ve noticed. I gave you an opportunity to show me on this charter. As far as I’m concerned you showed me … you did your job.”

Camille finishes her story and then Captain Sandy speaks to Alissa about the argument and offers advice to the second stew. “If someone’s triggering you to that point, you have to walk away,” Captain Sandy tells Alissa. “Because we’re on anchor in the middle of charter.”

Captain Sandy explains in a confessional that it is not her job to worry about Alissa and Camille. “Fraser needs to be worried about Camille and Alissa,” she says. “I want my department heads to sort the problem before it gets out of control. Because this situation wasn’t managed properly. Otherwise, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Does Captain Sandy resolve the conflict between Alissa and Camille?

Captain Sandy suggests to Alissa that she and Camille “reset” and talk about it when they are not on charter. If it happens again, they will both be fired. At this point, the issue seems to be resolved.

But Captain Sandy then puts Fraser on notice. “In the future never do that to me again in front of a crew member,” Captain Sandy tells Fraser about how he interrupted her conversation with Camille. “If I wanna have a conversation with someone, I’ll do that. Because what happened in front of my eyes, can never happen again.”

Looking a little stunned, Fraser agrees, knowing now he has to keep his eyes on his team.

But he’s not happy, muttering, “Are you f***ing kidding me?” after Captain Sandy walks away. Fraser storms off to “take a breather” because he’s upset.

Why does Camille ultimately get fired on ‘Below Deck’?

The crew finishes the charter and heads out for the night. Of course Alissa and Camille exchange insults, but the final straw comes hours before the next charter. As some crew members prepare the boat for charter, others, like Camille decide to drink. But Camille’s work is not done and Fraser is frustrated.

“Seeing Camille come out with a pint-sized glass of champagne, goes to show there truly is no care or willingness to do the job,” Fraser says in a confessional. When Rachel confirms that Camille had been drinking all day, Fraser confronts her. When she’s filled with excuses, he has come to the end of his rope, especially when he realizes she was drinking the expensive champagne purchased for the guests.

Camille continues to party throughout the night – the night before charter. “I can’t get a wink of sleep because I’m terrified I will make the wrong decision,” Fraser explains in a confessional. He adds, “I love the girl. I think she’s fantastic, but she’s not doing the job.”

With that in mind, Fraser heads to the wheelhouse the next morning to tell Captain Sandy that Camille should be fired. Seconds before the Below Deck episode ends, Captain Sandy calls Camille to the wheelhouse and fires her.