‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Confirms Black Whip in His Luggage: ‘It’s Exactly What It Appears to Be’

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck confirmed that yes – he had a sexy black whip perched atop his clothes inside his luggage.

During the latest Below Deck episode, Rosbach had to temporarily step away from the yacht to address a medical issue and cameras captured his opened suitcase and an uncharacteristic whip sitting amongst his belongings. The funny thing is producers and Rosbach didn’t acknowledge the whip, which left viewers wondering if their eyes had deceived them. But Rosbach confirmed – copy that … it is indeed a whip.

Why did Captain Lee have a black whip in his luggage?

Several Below Deck viewers shared a screenshot of the whip on Twitter asking what it was and if it was actually a whip in his luggage. Rosbach teased one viewer who asked what it was, “It’s exactly what it appears to be,” he replied to a tweet.

Andy Cohen, Capt. Lee Rosbach, Capt. Sandy Yawn, Capt. Jason Chambers, Capt. Glenn Shephard, Capt. Kerry Titheradge |Charles Sykes/Bravo

But the group of ER doctors who were Rosbach’s last guests on the boat confirmed they gave Rosbach the whip. Dr. Jewel (JJ) revealed that they gave the whip to Rosbach as a gift in a nod to their Moulin Rouge-themed dinner party. “Yessssss the ER Docs gifted captain a cat o’ nine tails at our Moulin Rouge-themed dinner and he promised to treasure it,” she tweeted along with a photo.

Below Deck Season 10 was filmed nearly a year ago and Rosbach replied that he still has the whip.

Captain Lee was in pain during that ‘Below Deck’ dinner

Dr. Jewel reflected on the dinner, sharing that Rosbach was in pain during their dinner. “We appreciated that he pushed through the pain and spent a few hours with us at dinner. It was such a lovely time with the debonair @capthlr,” she tweeted in the thread. “Our parting gift didn’t phase him one bit.”

And I still have it, thank you very much. https://t.co/47173D1Ix6 — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 21, 2022

Dr. Jewel said she and her friends had plenty of questions for Rosbach during the dinner and he kept the party going. “We each had questions for him. He wasn’t phased. Rolled with the punches and entertained us for the night with his stories,” she shared. Rosbach replied, “And I loved every minute of it.”

Charter guest Dr. Shelley joked, “Hope you are using it wisely (laughing/crying emojis). Don’t try this at home kiddos.”

Captain Lee heads home and Captain Sandy stepped in as the ‘Below Deck’ relief captain

Beyond seeing the whip in his luggage, Below Deck viewers were very concerned about Rosbach. He used crutches and a cane this season and he shared earlier in the season he had surgery to address a nerve issue. His doctors told him he was on the mend so he embarked upon the season. But when his nerve issue seemed to return, Rosbach returned home to have it addressed.

When I got the call, I did not hesitate to help a friend out. Our @BravoTV family is strong ?. Proud to be part of the #BelowDeck team. https://t.co/y49NsAcu3V pic.twitter.com/eZ5v353LDx — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) December 20, 2022

During his time off the boat, Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in for Rosbach. “Always happy to help a fellow captain when called upon. Here’s to your quick recovery @captain_lee_rosbach and your boat will be waiting for you when you get back later this season,” Yawn shared on Instagram.

Yawn’s girlfriend Leah Shafer commented, “I’ll never forget the day sandy got the phone call to step in for @captain_lee_rosbach. It was the day before valentine’s day and as much as I was sad to see her leave me last minute, sandy didn’t hesitate to step in. She knew this was serious and Captain Lee needed her. We have been praying for his recovery and love him.”