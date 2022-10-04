‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Names a Favorite Charter Guest … And Which Chef Served Him the Worst Meal?

Captain Lee Rosbach recently dished about who is a favorite Below Deck charter guest, but also which chef served him the worst meal.

During a Stars Marketing Group event in Stamford, CT, first officer Eddie Lucas and deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Mediterranean joined Rosbach on stage and the trio had the audience rolling.

Stars Marketing Group CEO Gabriella Schwager told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the evening was fun-filled. “We all had such a blast at the Palace Theater in Stamford, Connecticut,” she said.

Rosbach fondly recalled Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, the inspiration behind the film The Blind Side as favorite charter guests of all time. This isn’t the first time Rosbach has named the Tuohys as a favorite. Rosbach said the couple was his favorite during another Stars Marketing event held in January 2020.

But this time, he also dished about why chef Kevin Dobson, from Below Deck Season 7, served him the worst meal, calling it “the meal I never got.”

Captain Lee’s favorite ‘Below Deck’ Season 5 charter guests were ‘the greatest couple’

Rosbach seemed tickled that Leigh Anne referred to her husband as “Seanie.” Laughing, “And he just hated that.”

“They were some of the best charter guests,” Rosbach recalled. “And they were just the greatest couple.” During Rosbach’s previous appearance he said the Tuohys “Were so much fun,” he said. “They just had a zest for living. And all they wanted to do was have a good time!”

Rosbach has also had a lot of love for his pal Steve “Foam Man” Bradley. During the last event, Rosbach admitted that Bradley often gave him a run for his money when he was a Below Deck charter guest. But he added that Bradley just wants to have fun. “Does he overindulge a little bit?” Rosbach wondered during the 2020 event. “You know, you might say that. But he doesn’t mean any harm to anybody in the world. And I’ve known Steve for a while. And when you see him out of the Below Deck context, it’s totally different.”

Which chef made Captain Lee his least favorite meal?

Thankfully, the Tuohys were not on Below Deck when Rosbach had what he considered to be his “least favorite” meal on the show. Rosbach recalled the worst meal he had on the show was when Dobson forgot that Rosbach would be dining with the guests and didn’t make enough food.

Rather than reconfigure portions, Rosbach missed a few of the meal courses. “For me, it was Kevin,” Rosbach recalled. “That was the meal I never got. Kevin ate my food. When it was time to serve the main entrée it was like … ‘Oh I ate Captain Lee’s entrée. So he’s just going to have to do without.'”

Lucas wondered if Dobson made Rosbach something else for his entrée. “He didn’t make me anything. He just left my a** hanging in the wind. I’m sitting there watching everybody eat their dinner and I got nothing. I didn’t even get the appetizer.”

Lucas asked, “He didn’t last long did he? Rosbach replied, “No” which had Lucas bent over laughing.

He tweeted about Chef Kevin during the missed meal episode

Dobson was not fired but he did not return as the chef for another Below Deck season. So what happened? Rosbach sat at the table with the guests and Dobson, who miscounted the guests decided to sample one of the entrées to make sure the food was OK. When he realized that Rosbach was at the table and he didn’t have enough food, he shrugged it off.

Chief stew Kate Chastain was not amused. “He forgot an entire main dish for the captain,” Chastain said in a confessional. “For a chef who is so particular, he served his mistake to his boss on a silver platter.”

Rosbach dragged Dobson on Twitter during the episode too. “Oh, I don’t get an entree, I get the garnish. Wow?” he wrote. “Really. Same chef who turned his back on me and walked out. Oh was that the extravaganza with no Vaganza.”

Fans who missed the Stamford event can meet up with the trio in 2023. Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the Below Deck fan in your life? Tickets are on sale now for “An Evening with Captain Lee and Friends” on January 7, 2023, at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey.

