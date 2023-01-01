‘Below Deck’: Captain Sandy Tries to Get Alissa and Camille to Squash Their Beef After Seeing Alissa in Tears

The Below Deck feud between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber reaches a turning point when Captain Sandy Yawn witnesses Humber break down in tears.

Lamb pushed back on Humber’s direction from day one, citing that Humber’s delivery is harsh. But Humber, who is the second stew and is supposed to give Lamb direction, is at her breaking point. Yawn, who recently arrived on the boat, immediately senses the tension between the crew members and is determined to find a resolution one way or another.

Captain Sandy asks Alissa if Camille gave her attitude that morning

On Monday’s episode, Lamb gives Humber attitude when she’s told to put broken glass in a different trash bag, but responds to chief stew Fraser Olender’s direction to separate the broken glass. Olender tries to smooth over the tension, giving Humber a compliment and showing Lamb a list of specific tasks he wants to be completed. “We just want smiles and hard work,” he tells the interior team.

Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Later, when Yawn sees Humber alone in the stew pantry and asks her what she has “going on,” Humber gets upset thinking about the nonstop pushback she’s getting from Lamb.

Alissa breaks down in tears on ‘Below Deck’ over attitude from Camille Lamb

Humber runs down the task list. Yawn assures Humber she’s spoken to Lamb and knows the “lack of effort on her part.” But Humber says, “It’s not really the lack of effort. It’s the attitude. She has a very nasty attitude every single night I’m with her.”

Humber becomes emotional. “I don’t like that. I’m a very hard worker,” she says fighting back the tears. “I don’t mind picking up slack. I don’t mind that. But the attitude is ridiculous.” Humber is now fully in tears.

“So today she gave you attitude?” Yawn wonders. Humber told her Lamb did.

“Hearing Alissa cry and talking about Camille is really disappointing,” Yawn says in a confessional. “As a captain that just stepped on this vessel, I personally want to observe that first and not take a crew member’s word for it. I need to watch Camille, so she’s on my radar.”

Will Camille Lamb apologize to Alissa on ‘Below Deck’?

Yawn asks Humber if the problem would be resolved if Lamb was on deck the entire time. But Humber says the size of the boat demands more crew in the interior so it wouldn’t work. Yawn reassures Humber she will handle the problem and seeks out Lamb. Meanwhile, Lamb, who is a deck/stew, is being summoned to work on deck and leave the laundry room.

But before she heads out on deck, Yawn stops Lamb and tells her to squash her attitude. Then Yawn says, “Call Alissa and let her know that (bosun) Ross (Ross Mcharg) asked you to do the wave runners.” Lamb alerts Humber that she’s switching to deck.

Then Yawn tells Lamb that she needs to apologize to Humber. “Hey, I want you to apologize to Alissa,” Yawn says to Lamb.

But Lamb replies, “For what exactly?” But Lamb seems to know it’s for her tone.

“It’s hard when you’re being told what to do,” Yawn acknowledges. “But that’s your job. Come on, you want to be a team player … it doesn’t have to be hard.”

So will Lamb apologize and can she and Humber work together on Below Deck? Tune in on Monday for Below Deck at 8 pm ET on Bravo.