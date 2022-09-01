‘Below Deck’ Cast: 3 Dramatic Romances That Couldn’t Stand the Test of Time

Below Deck has aired on Bravo since 2013 — nine seasons total with a 10th one on the way. And let’s not forget the spinoffs, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Even though they’re being filmed for a TV show, the Below Deck cast members often develop feelings for one another. After all, they live and work in close quarters for a couple of months at a time with no one else to talk to.

Plenty of Below Deck romances have come together and fallen apart with backstabbing and lots of emotions along the way. Here are three Below Deck relationships that couldn’t stand the test of time.

A pregnancy couldn’t keep 1 ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ couple together

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux lit the flames of passion during season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Things started off casual and flirtatious, but they soon escalated to talks about a relationship and commitment.

Then, this Below Deck romance took an unexpected turn. Soares went public with news that she was pregnant. Fans questioned who the baby’s father was, as the timeline lined up with Soares and Cerza-Lanaux’s relationship, though the couple was no longer together. Cerza-Lanaux himself questioned the baby’s paternity. Ultimately, a DNA test revealed that Soares’ baby is indeed his daughter. Now, Soares and Cerza-Lanaux are working on their communication to help raise their daughter.

This ‘Below Deck’ romance was all about the chase

Gary King served as first officer aboard the Parsifal for two seasons on Sailing Yacht. He confessed that he was attracted to Daisy Kelliher to her right off the bat. But then he went and hooked up with Sydney Zaruba and then Alli Dore. Still, he kept pursing Kelliher, though the two certainly weren’t without drama between them.

Fans saw Kelliher and King have a steamy kiss in a hot tub. And the two posted a photo together at Disneyland, making them look like a couple. King even said the two were dating, though Kelliher denied it. Ultimately, the two came close to hooking up in the Sailing Yacht season finale but instead left the boat as friends.

Malia White has had multiple ‘Below Deck’ romances

Malia White has been involved with several co-workers in her time on Below Deck Mediterranean. During season 2, she was part of a love triangle with Adam Glick and Wesley Walton. In fact, Glick and White had started their (then secret) romance before boarding the ship. But then White and Walton ended up getting flirty. Glick got upset and spilled the beans on his and White’s romance.

When White returned in season 5, she brought her new boyfriend, British chef Tom Checketts, with her. But this Below Deck relationship didn’t go so well either. The couple split, and White found out Checketts had been cheating on her. White moved on with engineer Jake Baker, and the couple is still going strong.

