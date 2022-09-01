‘Below Deck’ Cast: Only 1 Couple Is Still Together in 2022

Below Deck has aired on Bravo since 2013 — nine seasons total with a 10th one on the way. Let’s not forget the spinoffs, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

As fans might expect, even with production crews on luxury yachts, the crews develop feelings for one another. After all, they live and work in close quarters for a couple of months at a time with no one else to talk to.

Plenty of couples have come together and fallen apart with backstabbing and lots of emotions along the way. Since Below Deck started, just one couple is still together? Can you guess who?

A pregnancy couldn’t keep one ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ couple together

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux lit the flames of passion during Season 2 of Sailing Yacht. They had an eight-year age difference, but they both spoke Romance languages as their native tongues. Maybe this led to extra-close bonding on the tight-knit sailing yacht.

Soares, from Brazil, settled in Australia after an unexpected pregnancy sidelined her career on deck, according to Life & Style Mag. After finding out he was indeed the father, Lanaux and Soares have worked on communicating with each other post-split.

Superiors and subordinates? Didn’t matter on ‘Sailing Yacht’

Gary King served as first officer aboard the Parsifal for two seasons on Sailing Yacht. He slept with two crewmembers before settling on Daisy Kelliher in Season 3. Kelliher might have been the third choice after Gary openly pursued Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba.

Below Deck stars Daisy Kelliher, Rachel Hargrove, Captain Glenn Shepard, Malia White, and Colin Macy-O’Toole | Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

How come there was no mention of all the workplace harassment going on here? Kelliher, as chief stewardess, was Dore’s supervisor on the ship. The first officer, of course, only reported to the captain. Following his trysts, it seems that Kelliher couldn’t stand for that. She and King are still friends.

‘Below Deck’ star Malia White is now with engineer Jake Baker

Malia White has been involved with several coworkers in her time on Below Deck Mediterranean.

In Season 2, she was with two crewmembers, the chef and a fellow deckhand. White wasn’t on the show for Seasons 3 and 4. When she returned in Season 5, she brought her new boyfriend, British chef Tom Checketts, with her. White was spending more time in the kitchen than doing her job on the ship. White and Checketts split after he cheated on her.

Enter Season 6. White fell in love with an engineer, Jake Baker, in 2021. As of early summer 2022, the couple appears to be going strong.

