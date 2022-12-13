‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Deckhand Katie Glaser Was ‘1 of the Bros’ on ‘Monster’ Boat St. David [Exclusive]

No “bru crew” on deck this season of Below Deck. Deckhand Katie Glaser said she never felt minimized or left out on deck being the only female deckhand on season 10.

In fact, she and the deck team were very cohesive and worked well as a crew. Glaser was thankful to be part of a supportive team because she described superyacht St. David as a “monster.” Needless to say, she had some anxiety about working on a boat this big.

The ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 deck team had Katie’s back

Glaser told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the deck team made sure she felt included from the minute she got on board the yacht.

Katie Glaser | Laurent Bassett/Bravo

“The boys at the beginning, we kind of acknowledged that I want to be able to do everything they did,” she recalled. “I really wanted to be able to do everything the boys were doing and the boys were really receptive to that. Ben [Willoughby] was helping me a ton to understand the procedures and the big boat world. But all of us together, I think we’re just a solid deck team and being able to play off people’s strengths and weaknesses and I think they responded to me really well in that I really wanted to learn.”

The ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 yacht was a ‘monster’

“I definitely felt like one of the bros throughout the whole thing,” she added. Glaser was thankful to have a strong deck team because the boat was a little overwhelming. At 197 feet, St. David is the largest superyacht in the series.

“One of my biggest fears … is I come from about a 100-foot or 120-foot range,” she said about her concerns about working on St. David. “So this boat was just a monster for me. So when I got on, even knowing the different decks, I was like, ‘Wait, which deck? Where am I supposed to go?’ So it was actually a really cool challenge for me because this was the biggest boat I’ve ever worked on. And I think that was such an amazing experience throughout the whole thing.”

Everything took more time on the larger boat, Katie explains

Glaser said the learning experience on Below Deck Season 10 helped her grow as a yachtie and she was excited to work on a boat this size.

She really enjoyed “learning how the different procedures of the big boats work and really getting into it,” Glaser said. “Because being able to do all the physical labor on deck was one of my worries too. And I think being a female on this big of a boat was definitely something that was super cool and super exciting, but definitely something I not used to.”

Glaser explained that everything takes a little longer to do on a larger vessel than what she’s used to. “When you’re putting up the slide when you’re doing the trampoline, it’s just on a bigger scale,” she explained. “So, yes, it is a lot more work and a lot more time-consuming. So when you go to put things out on a smaller boat, it doesn’t take as long. But, obviously, on a smaller boat, you’re doing it with one or two other people. So that was another amazing thing is being able to work with such a big crew. I think was super exciting because that’s something I’ve never dealt with before.”

Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.