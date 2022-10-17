‘Below Deck’ Fans Ship Gary and Daisy’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Romance – ‘I Thought People Were Going to Hate Me,’ Daisy Exclusively Admits

Daisy Kelliher held her breath and hoped the fan backlash wouldn’t be too intense after she made out with Gary King in a hot tub on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

But she experienced quite the opposite, to the point where some fans hoped those two crazy kids ended up together. Kelliher spoke exclusively to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the kiss and the fan reaction she and King have received, joking that people root for them the way they do for the characters in Beauty and the Beast.

Daisy worried ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ fans would turn on her after the kiss with Gary

If Kelliher seemed nervous about the kissing scene with King last season, it was because she was truly bracing herself for the worst.

“I’m obviously always nervous before the show airs and I don’t know what kind of stuff they’re going to show or as we call it, edits,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s not necessarily a bad edit, because you’ve done it. It’s more like you don’t know if they’re going to kind of show all the bad stuff you’ve done. And with the Gary thing, I was really nervous because I thought people were going to hate me for it.”

Daisy admits the chemistry is real with Gary – very ‘Beauty and the Beast’

While Kelliher insists a romantic relationship with King isn’t going to happen, they definitely have chemistry.

“And then it turned out to be quite the opposite,” she said of the fan reaction. “Obviously, the chemistry’s real. And it was real during the show. And I guess people felt that chemistry through the TV, which is pretty hard to capture. That’s why people watch reality TV, is they want to live vicariously through you. So I guess they kind of enjoyed that chemistry.”

“And then, obviously, people go for the love story, sort of like the underdog in Beauty and the Beast,” she laughed. “She gets with the beast … that kind of stuff. So I’m guessing that’s why.”

She admits Gary has the top trait she looks for in a boyfriend

Even though King has proved himself to be a player, he has many sweet qualities. “I do think he has a good heart and I think he has good intentions,” Kelliher said. “But, I think he still has a lot of growing to do. And understanding that our actions can have impacts on people.”

“But yeah, I think he’s a fun vibe,” Kelliher added. “And again, I think that people can feel that vibe through the TV, just like we can feel it when we’re there on the show. And that’s not easy to capture through a screen. So I think the audience is feeling what we’re feeling. And it’s hard to stay mad at him for too long.”

Kelliher also said King has one of the top qualities she looks for in a relationship. “I love people who make me laugh,” she shared. “That’s my number one thing in life. I just want to laugh all the time. And he does that. So you kind of can forgive him for all that kind of messing around because he’s going to make you laugh. So if you’re going to mess around and treat people badly, make sure you’re funny. Otherwise, it’s hard for you to get forgiveness.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was confirmed at BravoCon 2022.

