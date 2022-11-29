‘Below Deck’: Fraser Says Hayley De Sola Pinto Is One of His ‘Best Friends’ – He’s Ready for Her to Give Him Botox

Below Deck chief stew Fraser Olender and third stew Hayley De Sola Pinto truly hit it off this season and he now considers her to be one of his closest friends.

Hayley is from Cornwall, England, and she recently joined Fraser and Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean on the red carpet for the Hayu Below Deck premiere in England. In addition to yachting, Hayley is also an advanced aesthetics practitioner, which is why Fraser is all in for a little Botox – hopefully on the house.

Hayley and Fraser became close during ‘Below Deck’

Fraser said he bonded with Hayley this season of Below Deck. “She’s one of my best friends now, truly, and I speak to her every single day,” he told Decider.

Haley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender | Laurent Bassett/Bravo via Getty Images

“I see her as much as I possibly can,” he added. “I was so very lucky to have had Hayley on the boat. She gave me a sense of home and was so supportive. I’m eternally grateful to her. She’s everything she describes herself as and more, but equally one of the most beautiful and caring souls I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Fraser said Hayley is ‘very good’ at her job

Fraser also joked about how he would love to get Botox from her mainly because it would be free. But joked, “No, I’d probably pay her. She’s very good.”

Hayley runs Classen Aesthetics, which offers everything from anti-wrinkle treatments (Botox) to fillers and fat-dissolving injections. Hayley recently posted on Instagram about continuing education certifications. “Last week I took a few masterclasses in different treatments to brush up my skill set and make sure I am the very best for all of my clients new and returning!” she shared.

Me, agreeing to go out with colleagues after work. ? #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/x10NGFROMU — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 22, 2022

She also shared her beauty philosphy. “We believe that beauty lies in individuality and our aim is to keep that individuality, whilst helping you look and feel like the best version of yourself with subtle enhancements to your natural beauty,” Hayley shared on her website.

Fraser teased ‘trouble’ with his ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 interior team

While he got along well with Hayley, Fraser said the interior team doesn’t always play well together. “We often don’t know the crew members who come on board. We’ve got their CVs, but what do they tell you? We all know they mean little,” he said. In addition to Hayley, Fraser’s team included second stew Alissa Humber and deck/stew Camille Lamb.

“Equally, we don’t know people’s personalities, experiences, or willingness to work hard. We just have to work with what we’re given,” he added.

Fraser then teased some drama this season within his department. “So it is not unexpected to have team members that don’t get along, but that causes trouble for sure,” he said. “Stews should be able to do everything happily. We work as a team and without that team mentality, we really don’t get very far. So, managing the interior team can be difficult at times.”

Below Deck Season 10 is on every Monday at 8pm ET on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck’: Fraser Olender Was Shocked Watching Himself on the Show – ‘Why on Earth Would I Say That?’ (Exclusive)